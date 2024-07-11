Mariah May Takes Mammoth First Step Toward Becoming Main Event Staple in AEW
Mariah May has arrived.
Ever since November, she worked beside Toni Storm in AEW as her on-screen protege. Last night on Dynamite, however, served as a breakout moment for May, who defeated Willow Nightingale in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup before savagely attacking Storm.
“Ever since I was a little girl, all I’ve ever wanted was to become a wrestler,” said May. “I wanted to come to America, wrestle on TV, and I wasn’t going to stop until I got here. That’s why I didn’t stop. This is my moment, and no one can do it like me.”
Mariah May Mead is only 25 years old, but her experience far outweighs her youth. She has wrestled for the past five years, gaining invaluable experience throughout Europe and Japan. AEW CEO Tony Khan has worked closely with her since she signed with AEW, and it is clear that May is emerging into one of the industry’s top rising stars.
“I’ve wrestled all over Europe, I’ve wrestled in Japan,” said May, who is hungry to make a lasting imprint in professional wrestling. “I’ve trained dojos and warehouses. I’ve slept on floors. This wasn’t handed to me. I earned it.”
May and Nightingale wrestled a competitive match in the Dynamite main event. Nightingale was the winner of last year’s tournament, and she plays the role of babyface exceptionally well. The two found instant chemistry with each other in the ring, and hopefully that only marks the beginning of their story.
“That was my first chance to main-event Dynamite”, said May. “Being in the ring with Willow, who has already achieved so much, was a great experience. I’d love to wrestle her again. Who knows, maybe when I’m world champion.”
The Owen Cup victory means May will challenge Storm, the reigning AEW women’s champion, next month at All In. And though her finals bout against Nightingale was solid, it will forever be overshadowed by the aftermath. Overflowing with charisma, May unleashed her dark side, beating down Storm before bathing in her blood.
“That felt like extra celebration for the work I did,” said May. “That’s what that was.”
May captured the wrestling world’s attention with that outrageously compelling performance. She now has the opportunity to win the women’s championship at All In. That takes place at Wembley Stadium, only 11 miles away from where she grew up in Islington.
“My mother will be there at All In,” said May. “She’ll watch me from the front row as I destroy what’s left of Toni Storm.”