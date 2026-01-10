AEW Collision Preview (1/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

If you're planning to tune in to tonight's episode of AEW Collision, get ready to conglomerate.

Mark Briscoe will put his TNT Championship on the line tonight against one of the Don Callis Family's top stars, Hechicero. After several recent title and tournament losses from Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, and Kyle Fletcher, the family is eager to add some more gold back to their ranks.

Last week, Hechicero defeated Komander on Collision to become the number one contender for the TNT Championship. Plus, on Dynamite, the Don Callis Family grew even stronger with two new members, Andrade El Idolo and Jake Doyle, officially joining their huge stable.

Can Mark Briscoe throw a wrench in the Don Callis Family's world domination plans and retain the TNT Championship in Arlington, or will Hechicero steer his family back into their winning ways?

The Battle of Texas

Now that Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale are back on the same page and holding all the gold in the women's division with Harley Cameron, the AEW Women's World Champion teams with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions in Collision trios actions tonight after sending Mercedes Moné flying into a cake (again) on Dynamite.

Their opponents are three Texas standouts, the newly All Elite Maya World and Hyan, plus independent star Vertvixen. Despite being up against one of AEW's greatest dream teams, the Texans can count on the crowd to have their back as AEW enters the second week of the January Collision residency at Arlington's Esports Stadium.

With Thekla and the Triangle of Madness awaiting the champs at Maximum Carnage no matter the outcome, what kind of message will Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron send to their adversaries?

Lucha! Lucha!

El Clon made his in-ring debut last week with a big win, proving why he was such an important addition to the Don Callis Family. On the other hand, Komander suffered a loss last week to the Don Callis Family's Hechicero in a number one contender's bout.

El Clon made his AEW in-ring debut last week on Collision. | All Elite Wrestling

Both luchadors have a lot to prove but only one will walk away with the win. Which man will it be?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Mark Briscoe vs. Hechicero for the TNT Championship

Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Maya World, Hyan, & Vertvixen

Komander vs. El Clon

