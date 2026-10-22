New Details Emerge on The New Level's Contract with All Elite Wrestling

Austin Creed and Kofi are no longer part of the AEW World Trios Champions. "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido made sure of that at AEW WrestleDream, but The New Level will reportedly have plenty of time for numerous championship reigns before their time in All Elite Wrestling is said and done.

The artists formerly known as The New Day agreed to a "mutual separation" from WWE back in the spring, and signed with the top rival promotion once their 90-day wait period had come to a close.

The New Level debuted at All In: London, alongside Swerve Strickland, and together they won Roulette Royale to capture the aforementioned trios titles, becoming the first AEW wrestlers to win championship gold on their first night with the company.

Austin Creed and Kofi are in All Elite Wrestling for the long haul

Swerve and New Level | Ricky Havlik

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was the first to report that Creed and Kofi were officially AEW bound, although speculation started running wild throughout the wrestling community almost immediately after they announced their departure from WWE.

Ross Sapp has since discovered some new details about The New Level's new deals, including the length of those contracts.

"Austin Creed and Kofi are under five-year contracts AEW," Ross Sapp reported Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite. "In addition, the creative was pitched to them well before a deal was nailed down, and the trio with Swerve was one of the opening ideas given to them."

It was also noted in the report that New Level's run with the AEW World Trios Championship was never meant to be long-term, although it was impactful with victories over The Demand, The Conglomeration, The Rascalz and the trio of "Hangman" Page, Brody King and Bandido, before they lost them this past weekend.

"They were pitched on coming into AEW to work with Swerve Strickland, who we’re told was a big part of the bridging the relationship between New Level and AEW initially, as Tony Khan wouldn’t speak with them until they were contractually free," Ross Sapp wrote in his report.

AEW has also licensed “New Level” by FERG as the entrance song for Creed and Kofi, but Sean Ross Sapp was told that deal did not officially get cleared by Sony until the day of New Level's debut at All In: London.

It's apparently fairly common for music rights agreements such as this one to come down to the wire.