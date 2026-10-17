AEW WrestleDream 2026 Live Results & Highlights

AEW WrestleDream 2026 takes place tonight at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Scroll down for live coverage of this evening's pay-per-view event.

With Jon Moxley in his rearview mirror after a definitive win at All Out, Will Ospreay will look to keep challenging himself in his first reign as AEW World Champion as the Aerial Assassin competes in the company's first-ever Clockwork Carnage match.

Ospreay will face seven of AEW's best in a match that blends the Casino Gauntlet with an Iron Man match. With names like Adam Copeland and Kazuchika Okada in the match alongside former AEW World Champions Samoa Joe and Darby Allin, the deck is certainly stacked against the champion. Will Ospreay leave WrestleDream with the gold in his bag? We'll find out soon enough.

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Beyond the main event, six other title matches are scheduled for tonight's show. Mercedes Moné will make her first defense as AEW Women's World Champion against Thekla. After defeating Willow Nightingale at All Out to become the number one contender, the Toxic Spider will look to become the champion for a second time. But a determined CEO isn't looking to drop the title so quickly.

The Young Bucks are also in action, defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family. Will the Bucks' fourth reign be a short one? Or will the egos of Knight and Fletcher cost them championship gold? Only time will tell.

The seemingly never ending rivalry between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will continue as the two men will face off alongside The New Level and Brodido in a two out of three falls match for the AEW World Trios Championship. Will Hangman be able to focus on the task at hand long enough to win back the gold? We'll find out soon enough.

Also scheduled for tonight's event, Jon Moxley will defend the Continental Championship against Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo will defend the National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, and Chris Jericho will look to win the rubber match against Nick Wayne.

AEW WrestleDream results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view kicks off at 8 p.m. EST.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 card:

Clockwork Carnage for the AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet vs. Adam Copeland vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Darby Allin vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

AEW Women's World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla

Two out of three falls for the AEW World Trios Championship: The New Level and Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Hangman Page and Brodido

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (c) vs. Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher

TBS Championship: Persephone (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa