Andre The Giant's Daughter, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff
Andre the Giant was a legendary professional wrestler, actor and performer.
Born in Coulommiers, France in 1956, Andre Rene Roussimoff moved to the United States in 1971. Known as "The Eighth Wonder of the World," he'd go on to wrestle for the World Wrestling Federation during the 70's and 80's, becoming a WWF World Champions and Tag Team Champion.
Who is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff?
Andre the Giant's daughter, Robin, was born in France in 1979. Although born there, she was primarily raised in the United States and grew up living with her mother, Jean Christensen.
Robin has led a quiet and private life in Seattle, far from the cameras. However, she did participate in the HBO documentary about her father, Andre the Giant. According to her Instagram account, she may be associated with Titan Championship Wrestling.
Andre and Robin's relationship
Because of her young age, Andre's strained relationship with her mother, and his constant travel, Robin only recalls seeing her father in person five times (per CBS Sports). But although they didn't get to spend much time together, she still has fond memories of him.
When asked about the difference between the persona vs the man for an interview at the release of the HBO Original Documentary Andre the Giant, Robin stated:
From me, the persona never really touched me. When I saw him, he was dad. Because I saw him behind the ring. I didn't watch the matches, I saw him backstage, so I saw him before and after, but not during.
Asked about what she loved most about him as dad, she responds:
He was, truly, the gentle giant. You know, I never felt any fear around him whatsoever. And he really was such a cheerful person. It was great whenever we did get to see him.
Robin was named as the sole beneficiary in his will when he died in 1996. Robin was aged 14.
How Andre the Giant met his wife
Andre the Giant met his wife, Jean, in the wrestling business during the early 1970's. They dated for a couple years before marrying. Jean gave birth to Robin in 1979, and split with Andre soon after.