Andrii Novytskyi Looks to Capture Gold
Only a year after turning pro, Andrii Novytskyi is looking to start collecting gold.
Later tonight, Novytskyi (11-0, 9 KOs) fights Keith Rydell Mayes Jr. for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title. More than a title, this bout is a chance for Novytskyi to continue building his reputation.
“It’s a big opportunity,” said Novytskyi. “I have a very good coach and I am prepared. I’m ready to do my best and win this title.”
“I’m proud to represent Ukraine,” said Novytskyi. “Now I can represent Boston. It is like a second home to me.”
Novytskyi’s trainer is Anatoliy Dudchenko, a former fighter. Dudchenko has kept Novytskyi very active–he fought in March, where he looked outstanding in a victory against Juan Torres in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia on Anthony Joshua-Francis Ngannou undercard. That bout was sandwiched between a TKO win over Bobo O’Bannon in February and a unanimous decision victory against Jackson Dos Santos last month.
“He’s a really talented kid,” said Dudchenko. “He’s quick, he’s intelligent. He is unpredictable. Opponents think they’re going to win, then it’s lights out.”
After tonight’s bout, Novytskyi is hungry for a fifth fight in 2024. He wants to return to Saudi Arabia for the Dmitry Bivol-Artur Beterviev card or the Oleksander Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch card, both of which would be excellent forums to showcase his ability. And considering that he shares the same manager–Egis Klimas–as Usyk, that only helps his chances of getting on that marque card.
Experience is key for Novytskyi. It will be telling if he can keep upward a tempo by the fifth or sixth round. If that he is the case, this shouldn’t go beyond the seventh.
“I’m ready for the big show,” said Novytskyi. “I need to win this fight and keep working. I’m going to start by winning this one by knockout.”