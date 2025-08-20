Jake Paul to Fight Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Upcoming Exhibition Match: Report
Jake Paul has apparently found his next opponent.
The boxer will be facing off against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis in an exhibition match on Nov. 15, according to a report from Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger. Paul had been discussing a fight with Anthony Joshua, but talks reportedly fell apart over network issues.
According to Coppinger, Davis was slated for a rematch against Lamont Roach, while Paul was in talks for the aforementioned Joshua bout. This alternative meeting should amount to "a show that will no doubt do big business, but is less fighting than it is entertainment given the weight disparity and exhibition rules."
The contest is purportedly slated for Atlanta's State Farm Arena and will be aired on Netflix, per Coppinger. To note, however, is that comedian Nate Bargatze's "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour" is currently scheduled for a stop at State Farm Arena that same day.
The 5'5", 134-pound Davis, against whom domestic violence charges were recently dropped after failed cooperation from the alleged victim and witness, boasts a 30-0-1 record with 28 KOs.
As Coppinger alluded, it is quite a high-profile get for Paul, who, meanwhile, has a 12-1 record with 7 KOs, stands around 6'1", and reportedly weighed 200 pounds at the time of his last fight.
Further details about the weight limit of the exhibition are not yet clear.