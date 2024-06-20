Jordan Panthen: ‘There’s No One in Boxing Like Me’
Jordan Panthen looks to extend his undefeated record tonight when he faces off against Victor Toney in an eight-round super welterweight bout.
This marks the third fight of the year for Panthen (8-0, 7 KOs), who has already knocked out two opponents. In February, Panthen knocked out Adam Diu Abdulhamid, then won again in April, drilling Ravshan Hudaynazarov with a vicious left hook that ended their bout in the second round.
“There’s no one in boxing like me,” said Panthen. “A lot of guys have more hype than me, but right now, I’d put a beating on them. There are guys with a lot more exposure than me, but I’d beat the crap out of them. You’ll see that in this fight, too.”
The bout against Toney (8-2-1) takes place at The Hanger in Costa Mesa, California, and it will be broadcast at 10pm ET tonight on TrillerTV. Toney last competed in October, ending a 13-fight undefeated streak against top prospect Jahyae Brown.
“This is a statement fight,” said Panthen. “That’s what I’m going out there to do.
“People aren’t paying attention. But I promise you, they will be.”