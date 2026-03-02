Chris Jericho Explains the Three Things That Make a Wrestling Star

Chris Jericho has revealed the advice he gives to young men and women just getting into the wrestling industry.

With over 30 years of experience under his belt, Chris Jericho has pretty much done it all in the world of professional wrestling. Across ECW, WCW, WWE, and AEW, Jericho has accomplished more than most wrestlers could ever dream of.

But how did Jericho eventually rise to the top of the industry? What exactly did it take for him to become a bona fide main eventer?

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Jericho reveals the only things that matter to become a top star

Jericho was a recent guest on UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews. When asked if he believes being a creative person helped him become a better pro wrestler, Jericho said he believes creativity, personality, and charisma are the only things that matter when it comes to creating a top wrestling star.

"It's the only thing that matters, is creativity, personality, charisma. I mean, that's what makes you become a big star in the business," Chris Jericho said. "Doesn't matter the moves that you do, oh, I can do a triple moonsault. Who cares? It doesn't matter. It's how you connect with the crowd, how you get your character over with the audience. How do you build a story that people care about?

"It's like watching a movie. You can go to a movie like some Hollywood blockbusters that they spend $200 million on, but it's shit because it's just all a bunch of effects and set pieces, there's no characters that you can relate to, and the plot isn't good. And then you can go see another movie that maybe cost $500,000 to make, but it's one of the greatest movies of all time, because you connect with these characters that you're watching, and that's what wrestling is.

"It's all based on that. I tell everybody in the business, the young guys and girls that come in, like it's work on your character and connect with the audience. If you can do that, you'll always have a job. Not just in wrestling, but in show business. That's what it's all about."

Chris Jericho wasn't in the crate at WWE Elimination Chamber

Even though he remains on the AEW roster page, many fans were absolutely convinced that Chris Jericho was in the mysterious crate that has been present on WWE programming over the last several weeks.

Well, it was a former AEW star, but it just wasn't Jericho. Danhausen made his official WWE debut Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Chicago. Some fans in attendance were disappointed not to see Y2J make his WWE return. But Jericho shipping himself in a crate back to WWE hardly made the most sense for his character.

Danhausen | WWE

Danhausen, on the other hand, shipping himself in a crate to another company is definitely on brand for his character and made complete sense.

It has recently been reported that Chris Jericho's AEW contract was frozen at some point last year due to the time he's missed. Jericho hasn't been on AEW programming since the April 9, 2025, episode of Dynamite when he walked out on Big Bill and Bryan Keith, effectively disbanding the Learning Tree.

If Jericho's AEW contract expires at some point on the road to WrestleMania 42, he could be the man to answer Brock Lesnar's open challenge. However, that might annoy many fans who are hopeful to see The Beast Incarnate step into the ring with Oba Femi at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Regardless of what happens, it seems a Jericho WWE return is more a matter of not if, but when.