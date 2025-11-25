Brock Lesnar Had Hilarious Slip and Fall During Intense Entrance on ‘Monday Night Raw’
Brock Lesnar should probably avoid the internet for a while.
During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the 48-year-old WWE superstar was in the middle of a bold, intense entrance when disaster struck. As his fireworks hit, Lesnar was in the middle of thrusting his leg down to punctuate it, and he lost his balance and fell. It was a genuinely hilarious moment.
Video is below.
He’s just like us, folks. Aside from the whole being 6’3” and 290 pounds and insanely athletic thing.
He tried to roll with it by turning the fall into a roll, but only Willy Wonka can pull that off. It wasn’t happening.
Lesnar was heading down the ramp to join Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, who will be his teammates at Survivor Series: War Games on Saturday. That quintet will face off against the team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns.
A 10-time WWE champion, Lesnar returned to the company at SummerSlam in August after a two-year absence. He proceeded to beat John Cena at WrestlePalooza on September 20.
Hopefully, the image of his incredible slip and fall will be a distant memory by the time he steps in the ring on Saturday.