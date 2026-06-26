Joe Doering Dies at the Age of 44

Former TNA and All Japan Pro Wrestling star, Joe Doering, has died at the age of 44.

On Friday morning, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced on its social media channels that Doering died after a battle with brain cancer. In a statement, the company heralded Doering's spirit, strength, and courage. Doering is survived by his wife, Lindsay.

"At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family," The MLP statement read. "Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years’ worth of living into every one of them. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit. Rest in peace, Joe. You will never be forgotten."

At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.



Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years’ worth of living into every one of them.



Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his… pic.twitter.com/qlzBVLUuM3 — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) June 26, 2026

Doering made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. After, he had strong runs in both All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA.

In AJPW, Doering was a Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion twice. He won the world tag team championships four different times with four different partners.

Joe Doering was a journeyman pro wrestler

TNA logo | TNAwrestling.com

Doering made his debut for TNA in 2005 and spent a couple of years with the organization. He returned to the company in 2018, but his hottest run came in 2020 alongside the Violent By Design faction. The group, which won the tag team titles twice, featured Doering, Eric Young, and Cody Deaner.

Doering was forced to leave TNA because of brain surgery after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, but had it successfully removed. A tumor returned in 2022, which led him to another surgery. In 2025, Doering was diagnosed with a third tumor and entered hospice care.

Throughout his career in professional wrestling, Doering laced up the boots and shared the ring with some big names in the industry. Doering wrestled Hiroshi Tanahashi, Necro Butcher, Tommy Dreamer, Jun Akiyama, and a variety of other top Japanese stars.

Doering challenged for the TNA World Championship on one occasion. That was against Josh Alexander at the Against All Odds event in July of 2022. Alexander retained the title and by the next month, Doering would be gone from the company.

TNA returns to PPV this weekend with Slammiversary. The event is scheduled to take place in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

There is no word at this time whether the company will honor Doering in some fashion during the event.