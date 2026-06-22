Former WWE Star Reportedly Set to Make Debut at TNA Slammiversary

TNA will reportedly be making a big splash at their upcoming Slammiversary event.

A new report from PWInsider indicates that a former WWE talent will be making their company debut at Slammiversary on Sunday. The report does not reveal who the talent is, but confirms they are a multi-time singles champion. Sources have not heard anything beyond that at this point in time.

Slammiversary is one of the major PPV events on the TNA calendar each year. This year, the show is headlined by Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.

Potential names and spots for the new star to make TNA debut

WWE logo | WWE

In TNA, Mustafa Ali is the TNA International Champion. At Slammiversary, Ali will defend that championship in an open challenge match. His opponent has yet to be revealed. Could this be the spot for the debuting WWE star? Possibly.

WWE recently made cuts to their roster after WrestleMania 42 in April, so there are multiple names out there that could potentially be Ali's opponent. Baron Corbin was not part of the recent cuts, but has spent a lot of time out of the WWE system at this point. He's won a title on the WWE main roster and in NXT. Are we slated for Ali vs. Corbin?

If the new debut takes place outside of the match against Ali, an addition to the knockouts division could be in the works. At Slammiversary, Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her TNA Knockouts Championship against Xia Brookside.

Zelina Vega was another star released by WWE in April during the post-WrestleMania cuts to the roster. Vega fits the description of the talent that is set to debut as she's a multiple-time WWE champion, being a former WWE Women's United States Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

TNA Slammiversary is this Sunday from inside the Agganis Arena in Boston. TNA will face stiff competition this weekend, and especially on Sunday.

In addition to Slammiversary, NXT will host its Great American Bash PLE on Sunday as well, and AEW is hosting its Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday night. The busy weekend starts with the WWE Night of Champions event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

Night of Champions | WWE

At that show, WWE will host the finals for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The winners of those will wrestle for the world championship at SummerSlam.