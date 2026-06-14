Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman Injured at NJPW Dominion

Callum Newman is no longer the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and his status for the G1 Climax next month is reportedly up in the air.

Yota Tsuji defeated Newman at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Title for the second time in his career. Callum appeared to have suffered an injury during the match, and The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has now confirmed as much.

“Callum Newman injured his shoulder, likely on a belly-to-belly into the corner. They popped it back in but it’s believed to be a dislocation, and he’ll be getting an MRI... to determine the severity," Alvarez said in his report on Sunday.

Tsuji came prepared for a war with Callum Newman last night at Dominion!



Watch the #njdominion replay @njpwworld!#njpw https://t.co/58cNRTegJi pic.twitter.com/JQbIB0ih7D — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 14, 2026

Newman defeated Tsuji at Sakura Genesis back in April to become the youngest man in NJPW history to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The 23-year-old then revealed that he signed a new long-term contract to stay with New Japan. We'll keep you updated on the severity of his injury as new information becomes available.

Callum's reign as champion came to an end after 71 days, and one successful defense against Shingo Takagi at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku last month. He was far from the only man to lose their title on Sunday. Here's everything you may have missed from NJPW Dominion 2026.

NJPW Dominion Match Results:

Konosuke Takeshita | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Sanada to retain the NJPW World Television Championship. Takeshita overcome an attack with an aerosol can to hit Raging Fire for the win.

Jake Lee defeated El Phantasmo in a No Disqualification Match. Lee picked up the victory via referee decision after locking Phantasmo in a Front Guillotine Choke.

Yuya Uemura & Taichi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa. Taichi pinned Oiwa after hitting Black Mephisto.

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Mistico. El Desperado hit a dragon screw before getting Mistico to tap out in Numero Dos.

Aaron Wolf defeated Ren Narita to win the Never Openweight Championship. Wolf needed a powerslam, belly-to-belly suplex and an Angle Slam to win the title.

United Empire defeated The Knockout Brothers to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship. The Great O Khan and Henare dropped Yuto Ice with Great Bomb to win the gold.

Shota Umino defeated Andrade El Idolo and Drilla Moloney to win the IWGP Global Championship. Umino hit Andrade with a DDT before putting him away with Second Chapter to win the title.

YOH defeated Douki to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. YOH won the gold after hitting Douki with a super kick and a Direct Drive.

Yota Tsuji defeated Callum Newman to regain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Tsuji caught Newman off a springboard attempt and hit him with a modified Gene Blaster to win back the title.