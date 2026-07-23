Tony Khan Gives Major Updates on Sammy Guevara, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo

The wrestling world has been buzzing about the status of Sammy Guevara, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo recently amid swirling rumors, and AEW President Tony Khan provided significant updates on all three.

Over the past few days, fans have been speculating about Guevara's future, as he apparently removed references to AEW from his social media. Likewise, Melo's status was unclear, as she reportedly requested a release.

Additionally, Jay's contract was set to expire in the near future, and her next move was uncertain as well.

Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Khan commented on the trio ahead of the AEW Redemption pay-per-view and confirmed that each has unique situations.

Tony Khan gives updatse on Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Sammy Guevara

During the AEW Redemption media call, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer asked Khan about Guevara, and he stated that the rumors about Guevara's status were unusual, as nothing had changed regarding the former TNT Champion's status.

“I thought it was unusual that people said there was a change in Sammy's status, because nothing has changed,” Khan said. “It wasn't Sammy's fault. Beast Mortos' visa had been jammed up for a very long time. So, because I really like Sammy and Beast Mortos, I [went] to CMLL and said, ‘They're great champions, and they've done very well for me, I think they'd be very good for CMLL.’”

Khan also said he didn't think Guevara ever had AEW in his bio on X, and Sammy sent him a message saying that he "wasn't trying to do anything bad, and he loves AEW."

Sammy Guevara's status has not changed and is still with AEW/ROH, and sent Tony Khan a message saying he wasn't tried to stir up any issues pic.twitter.com/7KxP0U2ieF — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 23, 2026

As for Melo, Guevara's wife, Khan confirmed that she asked for her release a few weeks ago, while reports stated that this happened in 2025.

"She said she wanted to step away from wrestling," Khan said. "She had said, ‘I love AEW, and I love the people here, but I wanted to step away from AEW, and step away from wrestling.’ And that's what she told me. That wasn't in 2025. That was weeks ago at Collision."

Khan then shared that he heard from Melo this week, and she said she was bothered by the reports about her status with the company. Khan made it clear that they have never had an "unpleasant conversation," and they've always had a good relationship. He announced that he was going to grant her request for a release, as she had asked about stepping away from wrestling.

Tay Melo is making her return to pro wrestling | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Regarding Jay, Khan noted he did not understand where all the noise about her potential departure came from. Stating that the reporting he saw was inaccurate, Khan said Jay was in "very good standing" with AEW and that she had extended her deal.

He noted that she is currently "out injured" and that she got an MRI last week. Khan did not provide further details, but he said that she has "a lot of time left."

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Guevara, Jay, and Melo, but for now, Khan has at least provided clarity on their current status.