Tetsuya Naito on Jon Moxley: ‘He Has Every Bit of My Attention’
Tetsuya Naito dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship this past April to Jon Moxley.
Ever since, Moxley has completely disrupted the status quo in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He has been defending the belt at a furious rate, tying the record for most title defenses with this version of the belt–which was first won in 2021. Moxley even wrestled an IWGP title match in an AEW ring–which genuinely miffed some of his peers in Japan. But Naito offered a different perspective, noting that is well within the rights of whoever is holding the title.
“Moxley is the champion,” said Naito, speaking through a translator. “How he wants to treat the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is all up to him. He wants to be a fighting champion, wants to defend at that pace? That’s fine. But his next defense will be his last.”
Naito wrestles Moxley for the IWGP crown at tomorrow’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He is winless in two tries against Moxley, a record he intends to improve.
“I know all about Jon Moxley and his accomplishments,” said Naito. “The Jon Moxley of right now, he is very, very good. He has every bit of my attention.”
Forbidden Door takes place at the UBS Arena in New York. If there is a title change, it will mark the second time the top IWGP changes hands in America. The first time also took place in New York, and that occurred in 2019 when Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White–both of whom are now part of the AEW roster–for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Madison Square Garden.
Naito held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times, and he is now seeking his second reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Over the past two months, Naito has been reminded of the changes in left without the belt.
“The difference between having the belt and not having it comes down to how much luggage you have,” said Naito. “It’s easier to travel when you aren’t champion. A little lonelier perhaps, too.”
One of the most popular stars in all of Japan, Naito is the leader of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction. He knows his history, well aware that Moxley is part of the Blackpool Combat Club now–and, prior to that, The Shield in WWE. But Naito believes LIJ holds an even more valuable place in professional wrestling than The Shield.
“There are still people around the world who don’t know about LIJ, and we’re changing that,” said Naito. “In every match, we draw attention worldwide. And I can tell exactly how Moxley’s feeling right now as well. He’s been in other groups, but it’s different now. I know he wants to join LIJ.”