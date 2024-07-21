Tetsuya Naito on the G1: ‘To Be In This Tournament Year After Year Is An Honor’
The 2024 edition of the G1 Climax has begun, and the talented 20-man field includes Tetsuya Naito.
The reigning IWGP world heavyweight championship, Naito has a lot to prove in the grueling round-robin tournament. The month-long affair will reveal his upcoming opponents–as those who defeat Naito in the tourney are highly likely to get a title match against the champ.
The G1 winner gets the coveted title shot at the Tokyo Dome this January at Wrestle Kingdom. It is a unique circumstance if the champ were to win the G1–he then gets to choose his opponent.
Naito is a staple of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s signature tournament. This year marks his fifteenth consecutive G1.
“The G1 is the one tour all year that has the most attention from fans all over the world,” said Naito, commenting through a translator. “So to be in this tournament year after year is an honor.”
Along with winning in 2013 and 2017, he enters this year as the defending champ after claiming his third G1 last summer. A four-peat, however, looks unlikely, at least at the moment.
Along with nine others, Naito is part of the A-block, which includes the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Sanada, Gabe Kidd, Jake Lee, and Shota Umino. The opening night of the G1 took place over weekend in Osaka, concluding with Shingo Takagi defeating Naito in a hard-hitting battle.
His opponent on the second night was Sabre, who is favorite to win his first-ever G1. Sabre also defeated Naito, making the champ winless in his first two G1 bouts.
Naito, 42, did not look like his customary self when he defeated Jon Moxley for the IWGP belt last month at Forbidden Door. That only adds to his motivation for a strong showing with his slate of G1 matches. His next bout takes place in Hiroshima in two days against Jake Lee, who is looking to make a lasting impression in NJPW after starring in All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.
“It’s a tough tournament,” said Naito. “But feeling just how tough it is reminds me that I am a professional wrestler for NJPW, and that’s a happy feeling.”