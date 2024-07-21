Tetsuya Naito on the G1: ‘To Be In This Tournament Year After Year Is An Honor’

Zack Sabre Jr. celebrated a huge win over IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito to top the table in A Block today!#G1CLIMAX34 A Block update:https://t.co/a9yON7Lq3y



Watch the replay!https://t.co/AgAg9SkiWZ#njpw pic.twitter.com/8Hz483dPTG