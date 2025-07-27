G1 Climax 35 Nights 3-6 Results: Kidd Out Due To Injury, Takeshita And Takagi Shine In Ota
Konosuke Takeshita continues to steal the show in G1 Climax 35. Is anyone surprised?
In the Block B main event on night six, Takeshita defeated Shingo Takagi in a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom 19 match in the Tokyo Dome earlier this year. For over 23 minutes, the two warriors pushed each other to their limits with Takeshita winning via referee stoppage after Takagi passed out in the chicken wing submission.
Other standout moments from the week include:
Gabe Kidd Officially Withdraws From G1 Climax 35
After suffering a knee injury on opening night versus Konosuke Takeshita, IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd officially forfeited his remaining block matches. Kidd had hoped he'd be able to return before the end of the tournament, but his injury proved too severe. When addressing fans in Ota, Kidd promised to return as "the best version of Gabe Kidd you’ve ever f---ing seen." All Block B participants he was scheduled to face will receive 2 points each by default.
Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura (Night 3)
In the latest installment of their rivalry dating back to their days as Young Lions, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura put forth what may be their best bout thus far. Both men joined factions immediately after returning from excursion and now find themselves standing on their own. The Block A night three main event was a sign of how much they've matured as competitors. The exclamation point on the closing stretch was a huge Gene Blast from Tsuji to get the win and 2 points, bringing their overall singles series record to 8-5-2 with Tsuji leading.
Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr (Night 4)
Beyond putting 2 points on the board, Shota Umino vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. on night four had the added pressure of seeking redemption from a lackluster Wrestle Kingdom 19 main event in the Tokyo Dome. Luckily for them, they delivered. This was a much more concise and precise version of the match they had in January, with both sides noticeably more aggressive. Umino survived all of Sabre's ruthless technical attacks to secure victory and vengeance for his loss in the Dome.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay (Night 5)
The Ace has more main events behind him than in front of him at this point, and he's making them all count. Before the match, Tanahashi had spoken about his wars with every leader of Bullet Club over the years and why it was crucial that he defeat David Finlay as he had his predecessors. The Rebel took advantage of Tanahashi's declining physical condition, showcasing the star he's grown into since his early days in the NJPW Dojo. Despite this, Finlay was able to dissect the Ace's body, but not his heart. Tanahashi willed himself to win with the support of the crowd with a clever roll-up. The most emotional part of the encounter came after the match as Tanahashi delivered a rare air guitar concert for the fans.
El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Night 6)
For the first time in Japan, El Phantasmo and Zack Sabre Jr. went head to head in an exceptionally paced, nearly 20-minute B Block match. Sabre came into the match with a chip on his shoulder after suffering losses in his first two matches of the tournament while holding NJPW's top prize. Phantasmo didn't let him pick up his first win of G1 35 without a fight, soldiering through a relentless technical onslaught and keeping pace with the lightning-quick reversals that occurred consistently throughout the match. By the end, Sabre proved to be too large a mountain for ELP to climb and won one of the best matches of the tournament via submission.
Full Results From Nights 3-6
G1 Climax 35 Night 3 Results [7/22/2025]
Block A
Ryohei Oiwa [4] def. Callum Newman [2]
Boltin Oleg [4] def. Hiroshi Tanahashi [2]
SANADA [2] def. EVIL [4]
Taichi [4] def. David Finlay [2]
Yota Tsuji [4] def. Yuya Uemura [2]
G1 Climax 35 Night 4 Results [7/23/2025]
Block B
YOSHI-HASHI [6] def. Drilla Moloney [4]
Ren Narita [4] def. El Phantasmo [2]
Konosuke Takeshita [4] def. Great-O-Khan [2]
Shota Umino [4] def. Zack Sabre Jr. [2]
G1 Climax 35 Night 5 Results [7/25/2025]
Block A
Boltin Oleg [6] def. SANADA [2]
Yuya Uemura [4] def. Callum Newman [2]
EVIL [6] def. Taichi [4]
Yota Tsuji [6] def. Ryohei Oiwa [4]
Hiroshi Tanahashi [4] def. David Finlay [2]
G1 Climax 35 Night 6 Results [7/26/2025]
Block B
Great-O-Khan [4] def. YOSHI-HASHI [6]
Zack Sabre Jr. [4] def. El Phantasmo [2]
Ren Narita [6] def. Shota Umino [4]
Konosuke Takeshita [6] def. Shingo Takagi [2]
What's Next?
G1 Climax 35 Night 7 takes place Sunday, July 27, 2025 in Nagoya on NJPW World
A Block
Yota Tsuji vs. Boltin Oleg
David Finlay vs. Callum Newman
Taichi vs. SANADA
EVIL vs. Yuya Uemura
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
