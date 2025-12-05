Saraya Names Her Mount Rushmore Of Wrestlers

Which wrestlers would be on another wrestler's Mount Rushmore has become an obsessive trend over the last few years (for the record, the correct pro wrestling Mount Rushmore selection is Bobby Heenan four times) and now Saraya has put her four famous faces up on the mountain.

The artist formerly known as Paige was a recent guest on Daria Berenato aka Sonya Deville's Unwrapped podcast, in which her former Absolution stablemate posed the question about which quartet would be getting sculpted into the South Dakotan granite.

Saraya's Mount Rushmore Choices are a Foursome of WWE Greats

Saraya | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Saraya's choices were all WWE based selections (well, with a decent amount of WCW and ECW thrown in there), with John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero and Natalya being bestowed the honor of being chiseled into Mount Rushmore for eternity

Speaking of her selections, the former AEW Women's Champion said, “First of all, Eddie Guerrero. I’m gonna say John Cena too because his psychology in the ring is one of the best in the f***ing world, dude… Gosh, I do wanna throw a female in there but there’s a toss-up between a lot. Nattie. I’m just gonna say Nattie… I think she’s incredible. There’s so many names but I’m gonna say Stone Cold because he’s been my idol of idols, and he was on the main roster for such a short amount of time too. Same as me, like four years, then he got a neck injury.”

During her time as Paige in WWE, Saraya suffered serious neck injuries in 2015 and then again in 2017, which initially caused her to retire from in-ring competition. The former WWE Divas Champion would go onto serve as General Manager of SmackDown for much of 2018 before becoming the manager of the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Saraya would eventually leave WWE in 2022 when her contract expired and signed with AEW shortly after.

Saraya Recently Confirmed She is Training For an In-Ring Return

During an interview in November, Saraya confirmed that she would be returning to training soon, explaining that Natalya had invited her to train at her and TJ Wilson's Dungeon in Florida. Saraya said her training would resume in January of next year.

The former Paige has been heavily linked with a return to the old New York territory since she departed All Elite Wrestling in March of this year. Could a Royal WWE return be on the cards in Saudi Arabia, perhaps?

