Nick Khan Confirms Imminent Return Of WWE Fan Favorite
WWE President Nick Khan has confirmed that another big return to the company is imminent. Fans will just have to wait until college football season is over to witness it materialize, however.
That's because Pat McAfee is expected to be back behind the commentary desk sooner rather than later, with Michael Cole's partner-in-crime soon to be winding down his ESPN commitments to College Gameday with college football season coming to a close in the next few weeks.
Nick Khan Appeared on Pat McAfee's Show to Discuss his Return
McAfee, who has not been seen on WWE television since a one-off return at Wrestlepalooza in September, has been presenting College Gameday for ESPN every Saturday of the college football season. After welcoming Khan onto the Pat McAfee Show today (December 3), the subject of McAfee's return was brought up.
When Khan asked McAfee when he would be returning to the WWE announce table, the former Indianapolis Colt told the WWE President, "I am ready".
Khan joked that he had received six messages during the show, asking him to ask McAfee when he was returning to WWE, although McAfee claimed Khan was kayfabing the number of texts from one to six.
As the conversation wore on, Khan said, “We’re going to bring you back. I know you and I are going to sit together once college football slows.”
And college football is about to slow to a halt, with conference championship games happening this weekend, before Bowl season officially begins. This could likely free up McAfee for a comeback slap bang in the middle of WrestleMania season, potentially with a Royal Rumble return on the cards in Saudi Arabia in January.
Pat McAfee Has Become an Essential Part of the WWE Commentary Team
While he's not everybody's cup of tea, McAfee's natural, bromantic chemistry with Michael Cole has garnered the dynamic, desk-based duo a passionate fanbase over the last few years, with McAfee even sticking up for Cole in storylines, much like he did when he confronted Gunther on the Raw after WrestleMania 41, leading to a match between the pair at Backlash.
McAfee has, in fact, taken part in several bouts across NXT and the WWE main roster. He holds WrestleMania victories over The Miz and Austin Theory, as well as taking part in a losing effort to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX.
McAfee's Kings of NXT stable was also defeated by Cole's Undisputed Era in a WarGames match at NXT Takeover: Wargames. The two-time Pro Bowler also defeated Baron Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.
Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.Follow JoeBaia