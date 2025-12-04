Nick Khan Confirms Imminent Return Of WWE Fan Favorite

WWE President Nick Khan has confirmed that another big return to the company is imminent. Fans will just have to wait until college football season is over to witness it materialize, however.

That's because Pat McAfee is expected to be back behind the commentary desk sooner rather than later, with Michael Cole's partner-in-crime soon to be winding down his ESPN commitments to College Gameday with college football season coming to a close in the next few weeks.

Nick Khan Appeared on Pat McAfee's Show to Discuss his Return

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McAfee, who has not been seen on WWE television since a one-off return at Wrestlepalooza in September, has been presenting College Gameday for ESPN every Saturday of the college football season. After welcoming Khan onto the Pat McAfee Show today (December 3), the subject of McAfee's return was brought up.

When Khan asked McAfee when he would be returning to the WWE announce table, the former Indianapolis Colt told the WWE President, "I am ready".

Khan joked that he had received six messages during the show, asking him to ask McAfee when he was returning to WWE, although McAfee claimed Khan was kayfabing the number of texts from one to six.

As the conversation wore on, Khan said, “We’re going to bring you back. I know you and I are going to sit together once college football slows.”

And college football is about to slow to a halt, with conference championship games happening this weekend, before Bowl season officially begins. This could likely free up McAfee for a comeback slap bang in the middle of WrestleMania season, potentially with a Royal Rumble return on the cards in Saudi Arabia in January.

Pat McAfee Has Become an Essential Part of the WWE Commentary Team

While he's not everybody's cup of tea, McAfee's natural, bromantic chemistry with Michael Cole has garnered the dynamic, desk-based duo a passionate fanbase over the last few years, with McAfee even sticking up for Cole in storylines, much like he did when he confronted Gunther on the Raw after WrestleMania 41, leading to a match between the pair at Backlash.

McAfee has, in fact, taken part in several bouts across NXT and the WWE main roster. He holds WrestleMania victories over The Miz and Austin Theory, as well as taking part in a losing effort to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX.

McAfee's Kings of NXT stable was also defeated by Cole's Undisputed Era in a WarGames match at NXT Takeover: Wargames. The two-time Pro Bowler also defeated Baron Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

New Report Refutes Freddie Prinze Jr's WWE-ESPN Deal Claim

Seth Rollins Gives New Update On Shoulder Surgery Recovery

Nick Khan Comments On John Cena's WWE Retirement

Chris Jericho Comments On Future As AEW & WWE Reportedly Vie To Sign Him