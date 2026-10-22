Swerve Strickland Nukes Idea of a Potential WWE And AEW Supershow

Swerve Strickland isn't afraid to talk about it, and he doesn't think a WWE vs. AEW supershow will ever take place. At least in his lifetime.

WWE and AEW have competed in the pro wrestling space since 2019. AEW burst onto the scene that year with a well-financed vision and a standout in-ring roster. The company gave WWE its first real competitive challenger since WCW shut down in 2001.

Over AEW's seven-year existence, talents have floated in from and out to WWE. Top acquisitions include Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and others. Cody Rhodes, Ricky Starks, Jade Cargill, and Royce Keys are a handful of talents that jumped from AEW to WWE.

Since 2019, one question has been: what would happen if top AEW stars and top WWE stars collided in a special one-night-only event? If it's up to Strickland, he won't want you to think about it too hard because it won't ever happen.

During an interview with Billboard, Strickland discussed the idea of a potential AEW and WWE supershow and pretty much laughed it off.

“No. Not in my lifetime, at least," Strickland said. "It’s control. It’s all about marketing. It’s like the NFL. WWE has to protect their shield. There’s no way they’d allow any of our wrestlers to look better and be better."

Despite the negativity, Strickland said talent would want a show like that to happen. He also went out of his way to defend WWE for wanting to protect some of its top-tier stars.

"Obi Femi is a world beater," Strickland said. "You gotta protect that and make sure he keeps looking good. Gunther, have to protect that. Roman, have to protect that. Cody, have to protect even more so because of AEW. There’s a lot of that happening.

"When it gets to the women, then that’s even tougher. You wanna see Seth and Ospreay. That’s the generational thing, but who do you protect? Who has the leverage? Us in the locker room, we just wanna have these matches. I’m good friends with Carmelo, Jevon, and Oba. Those are my boys. I love those guys. I don’t care who wins. Double DQs. I don’t care."

What could a WWE vs. AEW supershow really look like?

Swerve and New Level | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

What would a potential AEW vs. WWE card look like? Roman Reigns vs. MJF, Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland. Not bad.

Strickland is one of the guys who has been on both rosters. Prior to joining WWE, Strickland was a mainstay in MLW and other indie companies around the world. He joined WWE and was a fixture of the NXT brand before being called up to SmackDown, but he only appeared for a short time before he was released. Strickland moved on to AEW after his release and became a world champion and top star for the company.

AT AEW WrestleDream this past weekend, Strickland was on the losing end of a World Trios Championship match. He and The New Level, formerly New Day in WWE, lost their titles to Brodido and Adam Page.