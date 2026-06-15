Will Vince McMahon Return to the WWE This Year?

Not even WWE scriptwriters could’ve predicted this twist. Kalshi might be on to something with their prediction market on the former Chairman of the Board in WWE, Vince McMahon, possibly returning to the company.

Will Vince McMahon return to WWE this year?

Yes 33%

No 79%

While Kalshi’s WWE markets aren’t completely saying there is “No Chance” (pun intended) that McMahon returns, 33% is a bit discouraging. He has a 79% chance not to make an appearance on any company programming.

A $10 risk on a return currently pays out $18.23 if he does return, while no return profits $2.37. Kalshi defines a return as an on-screen role, presenter, creative, hosting, leadership, or management position, and must be reported by major outlets (Sports Illustrated included).

Why McMahon stepped away

In June 2022, McMahon resigned from his role as CEO and Chairman following several sexual misconduct allegations against female superstars and WWE employees. He briefly returned in 2023 as the WWE merged with the UFC to what is now known as TKO, only to resign again in 2024 after a federal lawsuit surfaced.

Rumors and reports

As far as rumors are concerned, most of them are fan speculation and wannabe scriptwriters hoping to see their favorite heel return to the program. There hasn’t been any public chatter of Vince looking to return or even buy back controlling interest in the company.

However, one development raised eyebrows. Federal prosecutors have closed their criminal investigation into whether he tried to cover up his alleged sexual misconduct with “hush money.”

“We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges,” said McMahon’s lawyer, Robert W. Allen.

A familiar face wants a McMahon return

Late Thursday, a name that WWE fans know and love, Teddy Long, told TMZ that WWE needs to consider bringing back his former boss to “get the fans back on board.”

“I think what we got to do, we got to get Vince back so we can do this thing right and get the fans back on board. I don’t think the chapter has ever closed with him–I don’t know what happened or any of that stuff, but to me, in my knowing him, this was his life. He loved this–I had a chance to ride on the plane with him and one night we was on the plane and as soon as we took off, he talked about wrestling until we landed.”

Given his legal situation clearing up and recent chatter from close names around him, his chances of a return spiked from 20% to 33%.

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