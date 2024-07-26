Massive Fights Await Tom Aspinall–As Long As He Wins at UFC 304
Tom Aspinall ready for Curtis Blaydes
If Tom Aspinall defeats Curtis Blaydes on Saturday at UFC 304, then there is no limit on what he could do next.
With a Madison Square Garden card looming, Aspinall–who is the interim heavyweight champion–could take on Alex Pereira. Or, if Stipe Miocic is unable to fight, Aspinall could step in to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed title.
“If I win on Saturday, I want to fight again this year. We’ll see how it goes on Saturday, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Aspinall makes the first defense of the interim title against Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC), an opponent he is expected to defeat. He will fight on his home turf in Manchester, England, and a raucous crowd is expected to be at the Co-Ap Live venue to cheer him on.
“Dana [White] said that was the craziest press conference he’d seen in the UK,” said Aspinall (14-3). “It was so loud. I can't wait to defend my title in my hometown. My focus now is not getting hyped up too soon. There’s still some time before the fight. I’m trying to keep a lid on it.”
This bout is a rematch from two summers ago. Blaydes won by TKO, and though it only lasted 15 seconds, the fight left devastating consequences.
After hitting Blaydes with a leg kick, Aspinall suffered all the damage–tearing his MCL, parts of his meniscus, and causing issues with his ACL. It left him in a dark place, and he even seriously contemplated retirement.
“I was debating whether I wanted to carry on in this sport,” said Aspinall. “It’s really rare to get a second chance in anything. These are the moments I dreamt of when I was fresh off surgery. I’m very grateful for a second chance.”
Aspinall is ready to breakthrough to the next level. He has the power necessary to knock out Jones, which would be a career-defining victory. But first he has to leave Manchester with a win.
“The atmosphere in the building is going to radiate through the television,” said Aspinall. “It’s going to be one of the best atmospheres ever in the UFC. And wait until you see my walkout–guaranteed, it’s going to be one of the best walkouts ever.”
“It does feel like there are superfights depending on how this goes,” said Aspinall. “But I won’t forget why I’m here. I know exactly what I’m up against on Saturday. No chance I look past Curtis Blaydes. He has my full attention.
The Pick ‘Em Section
UFC 304 welterweight title bout: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad
- Pick: Leon Edwards
UFC 304 interim heavyweight title bout: Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Pick: Tom Aspinall
UFC 304 lightweight bout: King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Pick: Paddy Pimblett
UFC 304 middleweight bout: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Pick: Christian Leroy Duncan
UFC 304 featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Arnold Allen
- Pick: Arnold Allen
Last week: 4-1
2024 record: 75-56