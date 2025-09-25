The Rock Threatens To Rock Bottom Current UFC Champion
So much for WWE and UFC playing nicely together under the TKO Group umbrella.
Sparks are flying, threats are being made, and it's The Great One that's leading the charge. The Rock is a current TKO Group board member, but took time to threaten a champion in the UFC.
During an interview with Kiss Extra, The Rock talked about UFC fighters crossing over and working for or in WWE. Specifically, The Rock was asked about UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall. The Rock threatened Aspinall with a a Rock Bottom and then complimented the champion and said he thinks he could be a good fit in WWE someday.
“There’s one answer, as The Rock, which is like ‘I’ll Rock Bottom his candy ass’, but then there’s the other answer, which is, I love Tom, I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I think he’d be a great WWE performer."- The Rock (h/t Wrestlepurist)
The Rock continued with the Aspinall praise:
"He’s the kind of guy who’s just disciplined and committed, and he’s a fan, and that’s the thing with the fighters. We’ve had a lot of fighters try and cross over into WWE, and it’s not always for everybody.“- The Rock (h/t Wrestlepurist)
Aspinall was the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion, but was named Undisputed Heavyweight Champion after Jon Jones announced his retirement earlier this year. Aspinall is scheduled to fight on October 25 at UFC 321 where he will defend his championship that night against Ciryl Gane.
Who was the best UFC star in WWE history?
Many UFC, boxing, and other MMA stars have tried their hand at pro wrestling. Dan Severin was a champion that attempted a crossover in the Attitude Era of WWE. Floyd Mayweather tried his hand in the squared circle and wrestled The Big Show in a match at WrestleMania 24.
MORE:WWE Reportedly Lining Up Rising Star As Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 Opponent
Who was the best crossover fight star ever? That crown goes to Ronda Rousey. Rousey was a multiple-time champion in WWE after making her debut at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. She wrestled a who's who of talent including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nikki Bella, Natalya, and others.
Rousey made history at WrestleMania 35 when she wrestled as part of the first-ever all women's main event in WrestleMania history. She competed against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match for both the WWE Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships. Lynch walked out of that show as a double champion.
As for The Rock, he's been missing in WWE action since being a major part of the John Cena heel turn earlier this year at Elimination Chamber. It looked as if The Rock would have a role to play at WrestleMania this year, but it never materialized, leaving the angle flatter than anticipated.
WWE has not announced the next appearance for The Rock at this time.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
John Cena's Father Reveals How His Heel Run Was "Destroyed" And Criticizes Brock Lesnar Match
NXT Star To Reportedly Depart WWE After Turning Down Contract Offer
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Provides Health Update Ahead Of SmackDown Title Defense