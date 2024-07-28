Tom Aspinall Pounds Curtis Blaydes, Calls Out Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall is ready for Jon Jones. Or Alex Pereira.
Either way, it’s time for a massive bout for Aspinall.
Aspinall made quick work of Curtis Blaydes, knocking him down with a jab and then finishing the fight in only a minute following a flurry of ground and pound shots. It is a devastating loss for Blaydes (18-5-1), who is unlikely to ever get another title shot.
With his victory, Aspinall (15-3) retains the interim heavyweight championship. He avenges a loss from two years ago, where he destroyed his knee against Blaydes, and now he forges forward.
Aspinall called out Jon Jones for a title bout. That fight makes much more sense than does Jones against Stipe Miocic, which is a bout that has already passed its expiration date. But if Jones-Miocic is the plan for Madison Square Garden this November, then Pereira would make a perfect opponent for Aspinall.
Aspinall is the best finisher in the UFC. His time has arrived, and it will be appointment-viewing to see who he fights next.