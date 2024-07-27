Wrestling On FanNation

UFC Sphere Headline Bout Set

UFC Noche will be built around a bantamweight title fight

Justin Barrasso

The UFC has its debut for the Sphere on Saturday, September 14.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Sean O’Malley will defend his bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in the night’s main event.

Dvalishvili appears to be a matchup nightmare for O’Malley, adding a lot of intrigue to that bout. In the co-main, women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will meet Valentina Shevchenko. That bout should put a degree on finality on their feud, which has built over the past year.

The card will also feature a featherweight bout pitting Diego Lopes against Brian Ortega. That fight was initially scheduled for last month before Ortega withdrew.

There is high anticipation surrounding a UFC card coming to the Sphere, and the title fights further add to that excitement.

