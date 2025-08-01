TKO Group Expands Partnership With Wingstop At WWE And UFC Events
WWE and UFC aren't the only companies punching people in the mouth.
Since 1994, Wingstop has been rocking the tastebuds of wing lovers worldwide and they'll continue to get the word out about their brand through this new deal.
TKO Group announced Friday morning that Wingstop would be the presenting partner of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam. The company was also recently named the "Official Chicken Partner" of the NBA and was the presenting partner of UFC 317. The company is also set to be the presenting partner of UFC 322 this November as well.
“Wingstop continues to be an incredible partner across both UFC and WWE, showing up in bold and memorable ways around our biggest moments..as their momentum in the market continues to grow, we’re thrilled to expand our work together on some of the most impactful stages in sports and entertainment."- Grant Norris-Jones, EVP of Partnerships
The new agreement gives Wingstop "enhanced match sponsorships and other integrations" for additional major WWE events in the future. The wing restaurant is expected to have their brand featured at the next Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania 42 this April.
Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO Group was very excited about the new deal.
NOCHE UFC inside The Sphere in Las Vegas in September 2024 saw Wingstop as the official serving partner as well. At UFC 322 later this year, the Wingstop logo will be featured prominently inside the octagon.
There is no confirmation whether or not the restaurant's logo will be on the ring at SummerSlam this weekend.
