Cody Rhodes on Dustin Rhodes: ‘We Have Our Own Bloodline’
Dustin Rhodes is one of the newest champions in Ring of Honor, and Cody Rhodes is paying close attention.
Despite the age of 55 and excessive mileage from a career that dates back to 1988, Dustin Rhodes remains timeless in the ring. His timing is exquisite, his presence is magnificent, and his work is as realistic as ever.
Cody Rhodes is in awe of his big brother, yet he is quick to point out that he is not surprised at Dustin’s continued success.
“I’m not surprised because I can tell he’s not done,” said Cody Rhodes. “He hasn’t really told me what he wants to do next, but I can tell he’s not done.”
Cody is in the midst of a career-defining run as WWE Champion, a feat that brings massive pride to his entire family. As he continues to battle The Bloodline, the story would benefit tremendously by a return from Dustin–who could also have one final run as Goldust.
Dustin is also putting new touches to his Hall of Fame career, and his newest feat is winning the Ring of Honor six-man championships with Marshall and Ross Von Erich, who are the sons of Kevin Von Erich.
“Dustin doing the spot with the Von Erichs was so cool,” said Rhodes. “I have such a love for the Von Erichs. I don’t think Kevin knows this, but I studied Kevin, I watched Kevin, I was so fascinated by Kevin Von Erich. To see his kids and Dustin, it was very touching.
“In addition to that, behind the curtain are my nephews Dalton and Dylan. They’re close with Dustin, and to see them go from playing around to the point where now I can see it–it’s one of those things where, once you start, you can’t stop. They’re both at the University of Texas, and more than anything, my mom would like them to finish. But I look forward to the decisions they make. They’re not ready to wrestle Jacob Fatu just yet, but they’ll get there.
“It doesn’t–and won’t–end with me. We have our own bloodline.”