20 Funny Fantasy Football Celebrity Team Names for Sydney Sweeney, Taylor Swift, and More
Picking a fantasy football team name is one of the most enjoyable parts of the preseason process. I’ve already suggested the funniest team names and team names for rookies, but now I want to give you some options based on another popular topic … celebrity names.
Love it or hate it, celebrities are a big part of our society, so it only makes sense that some of their names are the basis of fantasy football team name ideas.
Here are 20 ideas that you should consider when you’re naming your squad!
20 Fantasy Football Celebrity Team Names
- It’s Not A Toomer (Arnold Schwarzenegger w/ former Giants WR Amani Toomer)
- Run CMC Like Cardi B (Cardi B w/ Christian McCaffrey)
- Sydney Smash Squad (Sydney Sweeney)
- We Love the Drake! (Drake)
- Inglorious Pass-tards (Brad Pitt)
- Rhodes To Victory (Cody Rhodes)
- Swift Me Deadly (Taylor Swift)
- Blizzard of Touchdowns (Ozzy Osbourne)
- Leg Drop Legends (Hulk Hogan)
- Yeezy Does it (Kayne West)
- Short N’ Sweet TDs (Sabrina Carpenter)
- My Name Is Earle (Alix Earle)
- Better Call Paul (Logan and Jake Paul)
- Stallone At The Top (Sylvester Stallone)
- Clark And Awe (Caitlin Clark)
- Downey To The Wire (Robert Downey Jr.)
- Poker Faces (Lady Gaga)
- What You Talkin’ Bout, Willis? (Bruce Willis)
- Pratt Attack (Chris Pratt) – 17
- Stomp, Stomp Til’ Ya Drop (Seth Rollins w/ Def Leppard)
