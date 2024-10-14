Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Pro Wrestling NOAH
With an extended working relationship with TNA still in place, as well as sporadic engagements for WWE talent for GCW Bloodsport, the term “forbidden door” appears to be (mostly) no more in the WWE Universe. Another announcement this morning brings a decorated WWE Superstar back to Japan in 2025.
WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura announced this morning that he is officially returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH for another match next year.
Nakamura released a video statement this morning on the Pro Wrestling NOAH X (formerly Twitter) account that he was will be returning to face Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025 on their “The New Year” pay per view event.
Ulka Sasaki, a former GHC National Champion, is a mixed martial artist who previously competed for UFC and Shooto, amongst others, with a record of 24 wins, 10 losses and 2 draws. Sasaki has been with Pro Wrestling NOAH since late 2023, where he premiered on the November 13th, 2023 episode of “Monday Magic”.
“The New Year” event is the fifth annual event of this title from Pro Wrestling NOAH. Nakamura, a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, NWF Heavyweight Champion, NXT Champion, and WWE Intercontinental Champion, last competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH at “The New Year” event in 2023, competing against The Great Muta. Nakamura defeated Muta in that match.
Recommended
WATCH: The Takedown On SI Obtains Security Footage of Kevin Owens Snapping On Randy Orton At Last Night's Smackdown
WWE's Goldust: 10 Facts About The Dustin Rhodes Character You Probably Didn't Know