Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Pro Wrestling NOAH

[🚨Breaking!!!!!!!🇯🇵🌏]



2025.1.1 Nippon Budokan

Shinsuke Nakaura(WWE SUPER STAR)

vs.

Ulka Sasaki

decided‼‼‼‼️‼️👺



"ABEMA presents NOAH "THE NEW YEAR" 2025"

🕓Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 16:00 start (JPT)

📍Nippon Budokan, Tokyo#noah_ghc#WWE @WWE#あけまして日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/q01rMnm9UE