WATCH: The Takedown On SI Obtains Security Footage of Kevin Owens Snapping On Randy Orton At Last Night's Smackdown
Kevin Owens has been letting his frustrations get the better of him as of late.
Following the main event of Bad Blood last Saturday night in Atlanta, videos of a backstage scuffle between KO and Cody Rhodes began to go viral on social media.
The altercation led to the American Nightmare not being able to fulfill his media obligations for the night and miss the post show media scrum.
Despite being banned from the arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Friday night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens would emerge from the crowd to interrupt the entrance of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson as they were set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Owens clearly had something he wanted to get off his chest, but he was unable to address the crowd after his microphone was cut off by the production crew.
It wouldn't take long for Cody Rhodes to make his way down to the ring to confront KO, but security guards and Randy Orton would also rush to the ring in an attempt to keep the peace.
During all the chaos, Orton would get hit with a back elbow by Owens and then return the favor with a forearm to Kevin's jaw.
Orton would assure Rhodes that he would 'take care of things' with Owens later in the show, but his attempt to cool Kevin down had the opposite effect. Their backstage conversation would quickly escalate to Owens snapping on his friend and tag team partner.
The Takedown on SI has obtained security footage from Friday night that shows Owens throwing punch to the back of Randy's head as the Viper turned to walk away, and then he continued the assault once Orton was on the ground:
Clearly not all is right with Kevin Owens at the moment. We'll have to wait until next Friday night on SmackDown to see if cooler heads ultimately prevail.
