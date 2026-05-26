WWE Reportedly Interested in FTR as AEW Future Comes Into Question

Could the Top Guys soon be out in All Elite Wrestling?

Soon is a relative term in this situation as a departure of one of the company's top tag teams is reportedly not imminent, but a contract situation is apparently developing behind the scenes between FTR and AEW.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been with AEW since May 2020, and they both signed four-year contract extensions with the company in 2023. The insiders at BodySlam now say they are quickly approaching the option year for those agreements and that has brought into question their long-term future.

FTR's future in AEW in doubt

"Sources close to the situation describe FTR as believing their value and consistency over the last several years should place them among AEW’s top-tier acts financially," BodySlam wrote in their report. "There has also reportedly been at least preliminary interest from WWE communicated through mutual contacts as the situation continues to draw attention internally."

FTR spent eight years in WWE, performing as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival, and had a fair amount of success. They captured the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Titles during their tenure, while feuding with teams like The New Day and The Usos.

They requested their release from WWE in the spring of 2020, and have often said in the years since that they did not believe Vince McMahon's creative team valued or prioritized tag team wrestling.

Would FTR really consider a move back to WWE once their deals with AEW expire?

FTR | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

FTR's desire to cement their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time brought them to All Elite Wrestling, where they have captured the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions. Their most recent reign came to an end this past Sunday when they lost to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in an I Quit New York Street Fight at AEW Double or Nothing.

Dax and Cash also had a lengthy reign as IWGP World Tag Team Champions since departing WWE, but would they now consider going back with Paul 'Triple H' Levesque in charge of creative?

When they signed their most recent contracts with AEW, both Dax and Cash announced that they would most likely be done as full-time competitors at the end of those four years. Granted, their mindset may have changed since then.

WWE is said to be in the process of rebuilding its men's tag team division following the recent departures of The New Day and Motor City Machine Guns. The company reportedly has an interest in bringing in both Enzo Amore and Big Cass for a reunion, but their primary focus is said to be pushing new teams in-house, such as The Miz and Kit Wilson on Friday Night SmackDown.

FTR could certainly be an exception. We'll continue to keep you posted on the future of Dax and Cash as more information becomes available.