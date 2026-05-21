The Latest on a Possible Enzo and Cass Reunion in WWE

An Enzo and Cass reunion in WWE could very well be in the works.

Rumors have been swirling around the once popular tag team after Enzo Amore was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida ahead of Tuesday's episode of NXT. It was later reported that WWE had indeed been in contact with Enzo regarding a return.

This news came on the heels of the report that Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, was due to hit free agency when his contract with All Elite Wrestling expires by the end of May. It wasn't hard to connect some dots and speculate that WWE could be bringing back both Enzo and Cass, and according to Fightful, there are those within the company who want to do precisely that.

"Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that WWE does have interest in reuniting the pair. The duo still maintains a positive relationship with a number of WWE producers backstage, including a number that worked with Enzo & Cass on NXT years ago."

It's been eight years since either Enzo or Big Cass appeared on WWE programming, but they've both stayed active with stops across AEW, TNA, NJPW and MLW between the two of them.

WWE is reportedly in the process of retooling the men's tag team divisions on both Raw and SmackDown. Two of the company's most accomplished pairings, The New Day and The Motor City Machine Guns, were part of the most recent round of talent cuts. While Tommaso Ciampa departed WWE on his own accord months ago, leaving his former tag team partner Johnny Gargano in a catatonic state.

Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Tonga Loa, who all held the WWE Tag Team Championships at one point, were also released from their contracts last month.

WWE could use some help in the men's tag team division

The Miz and Kit Wilson | WWE

While a report from False Finish Wednesday said that WWE would explore the possibility of adding outside talent to replenish the men's tag team division, Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer noted that the company would prefer to focus on building new teams from in house, such as The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Enzo and Big Cass may be one of the exceptions when it comes to looking outside of the current WWE talent pool.

Reigning MLW World Tag Team Champion Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, is also expected to return to WWE in the near future. It's been said that he's wrapping up his commitments to other promotions, although he has publicly disputed this claim.

The @WSWWrestlingAUS tour rolls on to the final show in Sydney, Australia @TomPestock 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺

❤️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/9fuBwa6l5C — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 18, 2026

There's been no word on whether WWE is interested in a reunion with his tag team partner Donovan Dijak as well, but when it comes to already established tag teams, The Skyscrapers would be an excellent addition.

We'll keep you posted on all the free agency news and rumors, as soon as more updates become available.