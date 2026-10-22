WWE Reportedly Set to Compete Against Yet Another AEW Event

Another battle will be fought in the ongoing viewership and ratings battle between WWE and AEW.

WWE typically runs its NXT episodes on Tuesday nights while AEW airs its Dynamite show on Wednesdays. Sometimes one invades the other.

Earlier this month, AEW Dynamite was pushed to Tuesday night and went head-to-head with NXT. This happened because Dynamite was preempted by the Major League Baseball playoffs on Wednesday night.

WWE and AEW | WWE / AEW

In that battle, NXT won the overall viewership number, though AEW won in the key Adults 18-49 demographic.

The ratings war between AEW and WWE will continue in November

On November 4, the two sides will clash yet again. According to Netflix listings, the November 3 edition of NXT will move to November 4 because the CW Network is airing election coverage on the 3rd. That puts NXT directly against AEW Dynamite, which also happens to be the special Blood and Guts edition of that show.

Tony Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Blood and Guts has become an annual event for AEW. It's a replication of the WWE WarGames style match and features two rival teams against one another inside a caged structure with two rings and loads of weapons.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the men's Blood and Guts match was officially announced. This year, The Don Callis Family will take on the team of Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, The Young Bucks, Darby Allin, and Steven Borden. An official announcement about the women's Blood and Guts match hasn't been made at this time.

Allin and Borden returned this week and helped The Bucks, Ospreay, and Copeland fend off an attack from the Callis Family. Borden then spoke on the microphone and confirmed that he was back from a serious concussion and ready for Blood and Guts.

Earlier in the evening, The Bucks wrestled in the opening Dynamite match against Jake Doyle and Mark Davis in a tag team eliminator match. Doyle and Davis dominated both Matt and Nick Jackson and won the match. Because of the victory, they earned a shot at the Young Bucks and their AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships.

As for NXT, they'll present their Halloween Havoc fallout episode opposite Blood and Guts as part of this viewership battle. Halloween Havoc airs live on the CW Network on Halloween night, October 31. Announced matches for that event include Grayson Waller vs. Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship and Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women's Championship.