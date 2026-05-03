AJ Styles Gives Released WWE Superstars Important Advice

AJ Styles is no longer an active WWE Superstar, but the WWE Hall of Famer has plenty of pro wrestling experience to work with when it comes to giving advice to the current day wrestlers around the world.

Styles wrestled his last WWE match at the Royal Rumble this year in Saudi Arabia. Styles put his career on the line in a match with Gunther at the event. Gunther was victorious, which forced Styles to retire.

Since retiring, Styles has joined WWE as a special talent scout and also was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Styles was informed of his Hall of Fame induction during a surprise Raw appearance by The Undertaker.

AJ Styles has words of wisdom for released WWE Superstars

AJ Styles | Netflix

Styles also started a podcast with his newfound free time. On the most recent episode of Phenomenally Retro, Styles tapped into some of his experience and gave advice to all the WWE Superstars that were released from the company during last week's company cuts.

“My biggest fear in my own career was that I wouldn’t get to finish. It’s kind of one of those things where they didn’t get to finish what they signed to do and I know that’s going to bother them. Don’t let it bother you. Don’t let this business destroy who you are. You are obviously great because you made it to one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world." AJ Styles

Styles continued:

"We have no idea what the circumstances were to get you where you couldn’t be there in the WWE anymore. But that doesn’t mean it’s over for you. So, just keep that in mind. Keep your head up and see whether it takes you next. Who knows where that’d be. It maybe wrestling, maybe not, but just don’t let it destroy you.” AJ Styles

Last week on Friday, WWE executed their annual post-WrestleMania talent cuts. Current stars like Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, and others departed the company. WWE also cut members of the developmental roster in NXT.

On Saturday, it was revealed that The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, decided to leave the company after being asked to renegotiate their contracts. The Takedown on SI documented the top moments of The New Day's career in WWE.

Styles has maintained that he does not plan on wrestling again now that he is retired. However, he kept the door open a tad because his son is getting into the wrestling business. Styles said he wanted to keep the opportunity on the table to work with his son at some point if the stars aligned that way.