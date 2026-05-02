Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods Among New Round of WWE Releases
Some shocking news on a Saturday, as reports have surfaced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have now departed WWE.
Folks online started to notice that The New Day had been moved to the WWE alumni section of the company's website, and it has now been confirmed by both Fightful Select and BodySlam that they have now left WWE after calling the company their home for well over a decade.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has said the decision for them to leave was "mutual," meaning they were not strictly a roster cut. Unfortunately, they are not the only talent who have departed the company this weekend.
Multiple outlets have also reported that JC Mateo and Tonga Loa of Solo Sikoa's MFTs have also now left WWE. They were both written off in an injury angle on SmackDown a week ago, and did not return to the show this past Friday night.
It's not clear if any more talent releases are on the horizon, or if things are finally going to calm down. More than two dozen starts departed the company a little over a week ago, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane and The Wyatt Sicks. We'll have more information for you shortly.
Full list of WWE talent releases as of 5/2/26:
- Kofi Kingston
- Xavier Woods
- JC Mateo
- Tonga Loa
- Aleister Black
- Zelina Vega
- Kairi Sane
- Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)
- Nikki Cross
- Joe Gacy
- Erick Rowan
- Dexter Lumis
- Alex Shelley
- Chris Sabin
- Santos Escobar
- Zoey Stark
- Alba Fyre
- Apollo Crews
- Andre Chase
- Dante Chen
- Tyra Mae Steele
- Chris Island
- Tyriek Igwe
- Trill London
- Sirena Linton
- Luca Crusifino
- Malik Blade
- Tyson Dupont
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com