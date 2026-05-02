Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods Among New Round of WWE Releases

Some shocking news on a Saturday, as reports have surfaced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have now departed WWE.

Folks online started to notice that The New Day had been moved to the WWE alumni section of the company's website, and it has now been confirmed by both Fightful Select and BodySlam that they have now left WWE after calling the company their home for well over a decade.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has said the decision for them to leave was "mutual," meaning they were not strictly a roster cut. Unfortunately, they are not the only talent who have departed the company this weekend.

New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have mutually decided to part ways with WWE, Fightful Select and @Cory_Hays407 of Bodyslam have learned pic.twitter.com/4D8U0vDz5S — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 2, 2026

Multiple outlets have also reported that JC Mateo and Tonga Loa of Solo Sikoa's MFTs have also now left WWE. They were both written off in an injury angle on SmackDown a week ago, and did not return to the show this past Friday night.

It's not clear if any more talent releases are on the horizon, or if things are finally going to calm down. More than two dozen starts departed the company a little over a week ago, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane and The Wyatt Sicks. We'll have more information for you shortly.

Full list of WWE talent releases as of 5/2/26:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods | WWE.com

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

JC Mateo

Tonga Loa

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Kairi Sane

Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)

Nikki Cross

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Dexter Lumis

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Santos Escobar

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

Apollo Crews

Andre Chase

Dante Chen

Tyra Mae Steele

Chris Island

Tyriek Igwe

Trill London

Sirena Linton

Luca Crusifino

Malik Blade

Tyson Dupont