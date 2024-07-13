AJ Styles is Victorious in Return to Japan
Iyo Sky also starred on a card in Tokyo
AJ Styles reminded the world of his brilliance earlier today in Japan.
The former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion wrestled his first-ever match in Tokyo’s famed Nippon Budokan, defeating Naomichi Marufuji in an excellent bout at NOAH Destination 2024.
Marufuji has wrestled in the United States, but the overwhelming majority of his career highlights have occurred in Japan. This will immediately be added to the list, as the back-and-forth encounter ended in Styles’ favor just after the 25-minute mark.
In a stark contrast of the way the company operated under Vince McMahon, another WWE star–Iyo Sky–also returned to Japan.
Sky defeated Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny 2024, which was held at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
