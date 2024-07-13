Wrestling On FanNation

AJ Styles is Victorious in Return to Japan

Iyo Sky also starred on a card in Tokyo

Justin Barrasso

AJ Styles reminded the world of his brilliance earlier today in Japan.

The former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion wrestled his first-ever match in Tokyo’s famed Nippon Budokan, defeating Naomichi Marufuji in an excellent bout at NOAH Destination 2024.

Marufuji has wrestled in the United States, but the overwhelming majority of his career highlights have occurred in Japan. This will immediately be added to the list, as the back-and-forth encounter ended in Styles’ favor just after the 25-minute mark.

In a stark contrast of the way the company operated under Vince McMahon, another WWE star–Iyo Sky–also returned to Japan.

Sky defeated Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny 2024, which was held at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.


Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

