CM Punk Makes Wild Entrance During Live Show Appearance

CM Punk is not only back in the WWE, but he's the Undisputed WWE Champion and dressed a little different.

Punk had not been seen on WWE television since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year in Las Vegas. That changed on Monday night.

With WWE Raw emanating from his hometown in Chicago this week, Punk returned with a vengeance as a surprise world title opponent for Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes was taken out of his world title match because of injuries suffered in an attack by Gunther. Punk was there to step in.

Punk ended up defeating Zayn and won the Undisputed WWE Championship. He appeared on this week's episode of SmackDown and confirmed that he would be moving over to the blue brand full-time. Punk made good on his word this weekend and worked a slate of house show events in New Mexico.

With Punk holding a new championship, he also tried a hilarious new set of gear. During the house show run from Las Cruces, New Mexico on Saturday night, Punk made his entrance while wearing Charlotte Flair's entrance robe. Video of the entrance can be viewed below.

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk entrance tonight at #WWELasCruces ❤️



HE WAS WEARING CHARLOTTE'S ROBE LMAO 😭



📸: sociedad.deportiva | IG pic.twitter.com/KyGI3ettb6 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) July 12, 2026

After the show, Flair posted a story on Instagram regarding the incident with Punk. In the house show match, Punk and Cody Rhodes defeated Ricky Saints and Gunther in a tag team match.

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes is set for SummerSlam

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

With Punk now holding the Undisputed Championship, he's set for a major title defense at SummerSlam. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the championship was officially set.

Since Rhodes was taken out of his scheduled title match on Raw this week, he was granted a shot at Punk. A match between both stars has been teased since the Raw after WrestleMania this year.

WWE SummerSlam will air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix, internationall, on August 1 and August 2 from inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Other anounced matches for the event include Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

Another announced match for the show is a trilogy bout between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Femi won this year's King of the Ring tournament, but put his world title shot on hold, so he can face Lesnar in a definitive third match. The match will be contested inside of Hell in a Cell.