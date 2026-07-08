Reported Reason Behind CM Punk's Shocking WWE Title Victory on Raw

It was a grand opening, grand closing for Sami Zayn's WWE Title run this past Monday night on Raw.

CM Punk ended his months-long hiatus when a title opportunity just happened to fall out of the sky in his hometown of Chicago, and the 'Best in the World' turned Zayn's career dream into a nightmare with one stiff GTS.

The biggest prize in the industry is now around the waist of CM Punk for the first time in over 13 years, and he's expected to carry the gold into SummerSlam next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What the loss means for Sami Zayn moving forward remains to be seen, but the ride-or-die fans should not get their hopes up that he'll be invited to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' to challenge for the title he only had the opportunity of holding for nine days.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks, starting before Zayn won the title at Night of Champions, that CM Punk versus Cody Rhodes would be the WWE Championship Match at this year's SummerSlam. It was a match that was first teased the night after WrestleMania 42, although it's now set to take place much sooner than initially intended.

WWE reportedly wants SummerSlam to outdo WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes | WWE

The insiders at False Finish have learned that Punk winning the WWE Championship in Chicago has been the plan for well over a month. The creative team originally wanted Punk and Rhodes to face off at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia next April, but False Finish says the company moved up the timeline with the goal of outdoing this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

WrestleMania 42, particularly night one, was panned by many critics. The abundance of ads, lack of overall in-ring action, and reported creative intrusion by TKO executives left a stain on an event that featured some really great moments. Among them, Oba Femi's dominant victory over Brock Lesnar and an all-time great main event between Roman Reigns and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The OTC and Second City Saint will also now be headlining SummerSlam, albeit in separate matches. While Punk and Rhodes are reportedly earmarked for Minneapolis, it's already been announced that Roman Reigns will defend his World Title in a rare PLE singles match against his longtime rival, Seth Rollins.

Oba Femi challenges Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam! Brock accepts under one condition:



INSIDE HELL IN A CELL!!!! ⛓️‍💥



🎟️: https://t.co/NCo5yBBF5n pic.twitter.com/Xb2pBXSQOs — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will also be back on the card, only this time they will rage war against each other inside Hell in a Cell. The Women's World Championship will also be on the line as Liv Morgan faces off against IYO SKY in a Queen of the Ring Finals rematch.

Assuming Rhea Ripley is healthy enough to compete, the WWE Women's Championship is expected to be defended during the two-night event in August as well, and Charlotte Flair is rumored to be wrestling Jade Cargill. We'll keep you updated on the official SummerSlam card here on The Takedown on SI.