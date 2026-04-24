Cody Rhodes Admits There’s One WWE Star He Doesn’t Feel Cool Around

Cody Rhodes has experienced some pretty awesome moments in the pro wrestling world since returning at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Rhodes wrestled a five-star Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins with a torn-up pec. He ended Roman Reigns' record-shattering world championship reign in the main event of WrestleMania 40. And he has also headlined a night at WrestleMania for four years straight.

Rhodes has now won the WWE Undisputed Championship three times since returning, something that seemed foreign and outlandish back in 2016 when he first left WWE. Despite the crowded resume and plenty of big moments since his return, even the American Nightmare doesn't feel cool around other wrestlers sometimes.

Dominik Mysterio makes Rhodes feel less cool

Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

Considering the overwhelming success of Rhea Ripley's partnership with Dominik Mysterio, very few people could've imagined that on-screen relationship evolving into what it has with Liv Morgan. There are few things in the wrestling world that feel more appropriate than Morgan and Mysterio as a united force on television together.

Rhodes had positive things to say about Mysterio's work since he began his WWE journey.

“Dom is like the one guy at work that I feel not cool around. I’ll have a new watch or something and I’ll be like, ‘Hey Dom’ and he’s got a giant Sky-Dweller on, which is a very nice fancy watch. He just oozes charisma.” Cody Rhodes on Dom Mysterio

Mysterio lost to "Demon" Finn Balor at WrestleMania 42 when Balor hit a massive Coup De Grace on Mysterio through a table set up in the ring. The match was changed to a Street Fight just hours before the show.

Rhodes knows Mysterio came up the hard way

Cody Rhodes | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, Mysterio had the family legacy to get his foot in the pro wrestling door, but he has been in the spotlight since the second he debuted, overcoming immense pressure and expectations.

On his What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast, Rhodes also praised Mysterio for how difficult his rise in WWE must have been. Mysterio made his in-ring debut against Rollins in a Street Fight at a major PLE, and the match went over 22 minutes, the longest on the card. Mysterio was just 23 at the time.

“I also love the fact that Dom is training backwards. He knows psychology, he knows how to engage with fans, a live crowd. But the fundamentals have come after all of that, which is a little bit of how I was trained.” Cody Rhodes

Rhodes also commended Mysterio for being able to establish a relationship with the audience and his peers in the ring before understanding the basic components of wrestling, which he has yet to master.

Mysterio is a two-time WWE Intercontinental champion, a two-time NXT North American champion, and a one-time tag team champion with his father, Rey Mysterio. Even with all he's accomplished, he still has his youth and so much room to grow as a superstar in the wrestling industry.

Mysterio still holds the AAA Mega championship after successfully defending the title against El Hijo De Vikingo at AAA's Rey de Reyes show on March 14 in a No Disqualification match.