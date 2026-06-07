AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results [6/6/26]: Rey Mysterio Addresses His Son Dominik
AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio is preparing for his Men's Intercontinental Championship Match this Monday afternoon on WWE Raw, but he still made himself available for questions from members of the AAA media Saturday night at Noche de Los Grandes.
One of the topics of conversation surrounded his son Dominik, who is the reigning AAA Mega Champion. Rey and Dom have been at odds for years now, but as the new GM for Lucha Libre AAA, Rey promises that he will treat his son fairly.
He also announced that Dominick will appear on the Saturday, June 20 episode of AAA, and whoever is holding the AAA Mega Championship come September, will be defending it on night two of Triplemania.
Dirty Dom may have a very busy summer ahead of him with obligations to both AAA and WWE. This past Friday night on SmackDown he advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, putting him two wins shy of earning a World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam the first weekend in August. He's scheduled to face Oba Femi in the semifinals.
Week two of Noche de Los Grandes featured two big match-ups, including a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the No. 1 contender for Rey Fenix's AAA Cruiserweight Championship. NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice also teamed with Bayley and La Catalina for a huge Six-Woman Tag Team Match.
Full results for both weeks of Noche de Los Grandes can be found below.
AAA Noche de Los Grandes week two results from 6/6/26:
- NXT Women’s Champion and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina defeated Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Catalina took down Flammer with a hip attack into the middle rope and a running knee to pick up the win for her team.
- Lince Dorado defeated Mini Vikingo, Octagón Jr., Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Fatal 5-Way Match to become the No. 1 Contender for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Dorado hit a Shooting Star Press on Wilde to earn the right to face Rey Fenix for the title in the near future.
AAA Noche de Los Grandes week one results from 5/30/26:
- The War Raiders defeated Pagano & Psycho Clown to capture the AAA World Tag Team Championship
- El Hijo del Vikingo defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to win the AAA Latin American Championship
- Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to become the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com