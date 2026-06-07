AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results [6/6/26]: Rey Mysterio Addresses His Son Dominik

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio is preparing for his Men's Intercontinental Championship Match this Monday afternoon on WWE Raw, but he still made himself available for questions from members of the AAA media Saturday night at Noche de Los Grandes.

One of the topics of conversation surrounded his son Dominik, who is the reigning AAA Mega Champion. Rey and Dom have been at odds for years now, but as the new GM for Lucha Libre AAA, Rey promises that he will treat his son fairly.

He also announced that Dominick will appear on the Saturday, June 20 episode of AAA, and whoever is holding the AAA Mega Championship come September, will be defending it on night two of Triplemania.

Esta noche, nuestro Gerente General tiene importantes anuncios que compartir. 💥 pic.twitter.com/bjBWHNQCBI — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 7, 2026

Dirty Dom may have a very busy summer ahead of him with obligations to both AAA and WWE. This past Friday night on SmackDown he advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, putting him two wins shy of earning a World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam the first weekend in August. He's scheduled to face Oba Femi in the semifinals.

Week two of Noche de Los Grandes featured two big match-ups, including a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the No. 1 contender for Rey Fenix's AAA Cruiserweight Championship. NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice also teamed with Bayley and La Catalina for a huge Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Full results for both weeks of Noche de Los Grandes can be found below.

AAA Noche de Los Grandes week two results from 6/6/26:

¡Bayley, La Catalina y Lola Vice se llevan la Noche de los Grandes! 💥🤩 pic.twitter.com/A7rTgrfkbH — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 7, 2026

NXT Women’s Champion and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, Bayley & La Catalina defeated Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer, La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Catalina took down Flammer with a hip attack into the middle rope and a running knee to pick up the win for her team.

Lince Dorado defeated Mini Vikingo, Octagón Jr., Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Fatal 5-Way Match to become the No. 1 Contender for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Dorado hit a Shooting Star Press on Wilde to earn the right to face Rey Fenix for the title in the near future.

AAA Noche de Los Grandes week one results from 5/30/26:

El Grande Americano | WWE.com

The War Raiders defeated Pagano & Psycho Clown to capture the AAA World Tag Team Championship

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to win the AAA Latin American Championship

Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to become the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion