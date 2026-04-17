Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Featured in New Street Fighter Trailer

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are featured in the new Street Fighter trailer.

The two WWE superstars, who went toe-to-toe in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40, are set for huge matches at this year's "Showcase of the Immortals" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, accompanied by Pat McAfee, at WrestleMania Saturday. Reigns will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania Sunday.

But that isn't the only potential career-defining moment for Rhodes and Reigns this year, as they will appear in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

Roman Reigns | WWE

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Featured in Street Fighter trailer

The Street Fighter trailer was released on Thursday, with the Guile (Rhodes) and Akuma (Reigns) characters showcasing their abilities.

"I'm positive that a fireball came out of Ryu," Rhodes states in the trailer.

Reigns does what 50 Cent, playing Barlog, calls "some abracadabra s---" to one of the other characters.

The film is set to release worldwide on October 16.

Neither Rhodes nor Reigns is a stranger to acting, with both appearing in various roles throughout their careers.

Rhodes was a bartender in the 2025 Naked Gun movie, and also had roles in TV series such as Arrow and Warehouse 13. Reigns played the role of Mateo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, and most recently did voiceover work (as Zebro Zebraxton) in the 2025 animated film Zootopia 2.

What's next for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns?

Depending on the outcome of their WrestleMania matches, there's a lot to be determined as to what's next for two of WWE's top superstars.

Rhodes finds himself in a controversial rivalry with Orton and Pat McAfee, which reportedly could lead to the Undisputed WWE Champion teaming up with Grammy-award-winning artist Jelly Roll at Backlash to face the duo that vows to "save the business."

Meanwhile, Reigns has had a reduced schedule in WWE the past few years, but winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Punk could set up plenty of intrigue as to his next move.

There's no doubt that there would be a long list of opponents trying to take aim at Reigns if he is once again champion, with Rhodes potentially being one of them.

It should be quite an atmosphere for WrestleMania, and the stardom of Rhodes and Reigns will be front and center for the two-night spectacle.