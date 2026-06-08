Major Star Left Off WWE Night of Champions Poster

WWE's next premium live event is Night of Champions, which takes place on June 27 from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In past years, all of the top-level championships in WWE have been defended at the Night of Champions event. This year, however, WWE may be throwing a curveball in the fans' direction.

On Monday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque released the official Night of Champions event poster. Stars on the poster included some of the current champions, including Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Trick Williams, who were all prominently displayed.

Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion, Morgan is the WWE Women's World Champion, Ripley is the WWE Women's Champion, and Williams is the WWE United States Champion.

With it all on the line…@WWE Night of Champions will be LIVE Saturday, June 27 at 1pm ET. Stream on @espn app in the US / @netflix internationally. pic.twitter.com/xXIgTIst9i — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2026

There was a large omission in the presentation of the top champions on the poster. Where was Roman Reigns? Reigns is currently the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, which is the second biggest championship in the company. Does this mean that Reigns won't be defending his title at Night of Champions?

In the past, all the top titles were defended at the event, but that wasn't guaranteed for WWE fans this year. Reigns has already defended his title on both PLE's following WrestleMania 42, where he won the world title from CM Punk.

Would Roman Reigns miss a WWE event in Saudi Arabia?

Roman Reigns | WWE

The odd part of the story would be Reigns missing an event in Saudi Arabia. Events in Saudi Arabia usually pay the most for top talent, and officials there have also regularly wanted the top WWE stars for all of their shows. Reigns would fall into that category. Reigns' status for the event hasn't been addressed in any official capacity.

Earlier this year, WWE hosted the Royal Rumble ub Saudi Arabia. It was the first time the event took place outside of North America, and Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan were this year's Royal Rumble match winners.

The WWE and Saudi Arabia partnership will continue this year, but it will be taken to the next level next year, as Saudi Arabia will host WrestleMania 43 in 2027. The company announced the news in September 2025.

WWE WrestleMania 43 | WWE.com

WWE has announced that this year both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments would finish at Night of Champions. The winner of both will head to SummerSlam to wrestle for the world championship.