Cody Rhodes Casts Doubt on WWE Dream Match

Cody Rhodes wants to lower the WWE Universe's expectations for this dream match.

In 2026, there aren't a lot of dream matches currently available when it comes to wrestlers both employed by the same company. Despite that, WWE has a match in the holster that they've been dragging their feet on for a number of years: Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk.

A match between Rhodes and CM Punk has been teased on multiple occasions since Punk returned to the company in 2023. Most recently, the two had a face-to-face in the ring on the Raw after WrestleMania 42, where it was very much hinted that these two men were on a collision course for the WWE Championship.

But based on Rhodes' latest comments, that might not be the case.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk | WWE

Cody Rhodes believes a dream match with CM Punk would be difficult to pull off

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with ESPN on TikTok. When asked about potential dream matches for him right now, The American Nightmare waxed poetically about CM Punk, but cautioned that this match might not ever take place.

"The fans think it might happen, but I think it's very hard to put together," Cody Rhodes began. "And I will use myself in this example, but a dream match that I'd like to be part of is probably myself versus CM Punk. The likelihood of it happening, who knows?

"Wrestling has gotten more difficult. We're collaborators these days, so it's difficult. I don't know if he'd want that, and I don't even know if I'd want it, but I know it just would be really great and be very good for wrestling."

Cody Rhodes believes moves and moments both matter in wrestling

With WWE content now airing on ESPN, there are a lot of new fans checking out professional wrestling for the first time. When Rhodes was asked what he would suggest new fans go back and watch, he pointed to WrestleMania III, while speaking on the current-day debate over what matters more: moves or moments.

"I think they could watch all of WrestleMania III, because you get all — the big argument now is what matters, the moves or the moments? They both do," Cody Rhodes said. "So watch Savage Steamboat, and then also watch Hogan Andre, and you get it all. Yeah, WrestleMania III, just watch that."

While Rhodes is trying to manage fan expectations for a dream match between himself and Punk, it would certainly bring together the best of both worlds as plenty of moments and moves would take place in a matchup of that caliber.