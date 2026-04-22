WWE Touts Another Highly Successful WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 42, there was much debate surrounding the potential success of the event compared to years prior. The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' may not have been able to top 2025, but it still generated record or near-record performances across several metrics.

The company announced Wednesday morning that WrestleMania 42, which was held this past weekend inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was one of the highest-grossing events in company history.

Total attendance reached 106,072 with fans from all 50 states and more than 69 countries from around the globe there to witness all the action.

Marquee matchups, title changes and surprise returns generated headlines and viewers for WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania Saturday was headlined by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes successfully defending his title against his former mentor Randy Orton, despite Pat McAfee's best attempts to help put the gold around the waist of The Viper.

While the WWE Championship is still in the possession of The American Nightmare, several other titles did change hands. 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan received an assist from her Judgment Day cohorts, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and defeated Stephanie Vaquer to capture the Women's World Champion.

Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee to become a three-time Women's Intercontinental Champion. It was her fifth career win at WrestleMania, which is the most for any female competitor in the event's history.

Paige | WWE

The crowd also saw the return of Paige. The former WWE Divas Champion stepped back into a WWE ring for the first time in more than eight years, a surprise replacement for the injured Nikki Bella, and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Brie Bella.

The first hour of the show on Saturday aired across all ESPN platforms and became the most-viewed telecast of the year on ESPN2

WrestleMania Sunday, meanwhile, was the most-viewed telecast of the entire weekend on ESPN. The first hour featured a passing of the torch moment as Oba Femi dominated Brock Lesnar inside of five minutes. The Beast then surprisingly left his gear in the ring, leading many to believe that he had retired.

Other highlights of the night included Penta retaining his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a wild ladder match, Trick Williams defeating Sami Zayn to become the new Men's United States Champion, and Rhea Ripley topping Jade Cargill to win the WWE Women's Championship.

The weekend was of course capped off by the epic battle for the World Heavyweight Championship that saw Roman Reigns defeat CM Punk to win the gold for the first time in his career.

WrestleMania 42 set new digital and advertising records

This year's event did set a new digital record, generating more than 1.3 billion views across all social platforms. Those figures represent an increase of 18 percent when compared to WrestleMania 41, the previous record holder.

WrestleMania 42 also featured a record 32 marketing partners, including Snickers, 2K, Ram, DoorDash, Wingstop, Wheatley American Vodka, Minute Maid, The General Insurance and several others.

Finally, WWE World set all-time highs in paid experience sales. The five-day interactive fan experience was once again a collaboration between WWE and Fantatics.