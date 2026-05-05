Even More on WWE Pay Cuts and The New Day's Departure

In the past two weeks, WWE has parted ways with several talents due to its annual cuts. Names like Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and many more were let go, while others like The New Day left after refusing to accept pay cuts.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were both asked to take a significant pay cut and promptly declined, leading to the historic tag team's departure from WWE.

Fightful Select has learned that they are far from the only wrestlers to be offered renegotiated deals with lower pay, with this being an initiative that has been taking place in recent years, sometimes even while talent was overseas or recovering from injury. It also noted that many were given only a couple of days to sign, a point also raised when Karrion Kross departed, saying he had only one day to decide.

Karrion Kross | WWE

While the names of the talents who were offered new deals haven't been released, it is reported that many were approached with new deals much sooner than they had planned. The reason The New Day was found out was largely because WWE moved them to the alumni section on their website.

Fightful Select also confirmed that names such as The New Day, Santos Escobar, and more had just signed new deals with WWE within the last year, with more than a few of them not even attempting to strike a deal with All Elite Wrestling or anywhere else.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' future in wrestling

The New Day | Netfli

After the news broke that Kingston and Woods were leaving WWE, many names within AEW, including MJF, FTR, and more, posted on social media, referencing the team or outright suggesting they move to AEW. Fightful confirms that a ton of AEW names have pushed internally for the duo to be hired.

Sean Ross Sapp also couldn't confirm rumors that Woods was offered a digital-only deal, and noted that it would prevent him from signing with AEW.

Woods and Kingston have both made statements online, with Woods thanking WWE fans and reflecting on his career over the last 16 years.

For the past 16 years, WWE has been my home. It’s where I grew up, found myself, failed, learned, and got to live out things the younger version of me could only dream about.



When I first walked into FCW, I just wanted a chance to prove I belonged and to bring something… pic.twitter.com/jm0K78bh1C — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 4, 2026

Kingston's post similarly talked about his journey in professional wrestling while offering advice:

"Do your best to live a life without regrets, control what you can control, always give it your all, and fight hard for what you believe in.



Do not ever compromise or accept less than your due when it comes to your worth.



Find the courage to believe in yourself and fearlessly pursue your goals and dreams, because anything is possible." Kofi Kingston

Kingston finished things off by saying, "as the sun sets on one chapter, so too must it rise in another. Tomorrow is indeed...a New Day."