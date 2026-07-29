Grayson Waller Drops Pipebomb Promo on Austin Theory, New Day & Others in NXT Return

Welcome back Grayson Waller.

The Arrogant Aussie has been off WWE television ever since the news broke that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, now known as Kofi and Austin Creed, were set to depart the company, but he made his surprise return to NXT Tuesday night and delivered quite the mission statement.

Waller opened up The CW Network broadcast with an unannounced promo and a goal of rattling some cages. He did just that as he absolutely unloaded on his former tag team partners, the current NXT locker room, and even himself.

'That Marty Jannetty is still allergic to the microphone."



Shots fired by @GraysonWWE 😲 pic.twitter.com/pxagLt31Hi — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026

"The last two years of my career have been an absolute embarrassment, and I'm man enough to admit it," Waller said before trashing his former tag team partner Austin Theory. "I spent a year carrying 240 pounds of idiot on my back, making him relevant again. So much so that these people actually chanted his name. Never before, never since. But I don't care how many bells and whistles you give him, at the end of the day, that Marty Jannetty is still allergic to the microphone."

Waller and Theory were once a fairly successful tag team called A-Town Down Under. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, but were quietly broken up the following summer after Theory suffered an injury that kept him on the sidelines for months.

Once healthy, Theory aligned himself with The Vision and has since emerged as a central figure in the group. Waller, meanwhile, joined forces with The New Day following their heel turn on Big E. It seemed like a good match at first, but in Grayson's own words, the trio was soon relegated to a commercial break comedy act.

"I dressed like I was going to a funeral, talking about how good other people were. I was dressed for a funeral, but the only thing dying was my career... But it's a new day!"

Grayson Waller delivers a message to the NXT locker room

The New Day | Netfli

Of all his career regrets, the one that haunts Grayson Waller the most is the fact that he failed to capture the NXT Championship during his days in WWE's developmental system. It's a wrong that he intends to right, and he's now put the entire men's locker room on notice.

"The NXT male roster is soft. You're lazy. You're complacent. You're happy to be here. I know you fat flops will love this one," Waller said to the crowd gathered in the WWE PC. "The women of NXT are running laps around you. Yet still, 90 percent of you think you should get called up tomorrow. But here's the secret, ladies and gentlemen. I look at that roster, maybe 10 percent is ready. They're all women."

As Waller continued his speech, a WWE producer told him that he needed to wrap up. Grayson ignored the order and told NXT head of creative Shawn Michaels to start "tuning up the band" if he had an issue with what he was saying. He then tore into NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo and newcomer Cruz Montana, formerly Mike Santana.

"Maybe 10% is ready, they're all women" 🫢@GraysonWWE is GOING OFF on the NXT Men's Roster! pic.twitter.com/1v4hxBrk79 — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026

After mocking Montana's name change, Waller said that being the best in TNA Wrestling is little better than being the best pick-up basketball player at the YMCA. He also said that D'Angelo was only able to ascend to the top of the roster because everyone else left him behind.

It was at this point that fans in the stands started to chant for Waller, but he told them to shut up and let him cook.

"This men's division has been for the taking for months, and none of you have done a thing about it, but I will. I'm gonna walk in, take the title, take the division. I'm gonna take every opportunity that any of you are supposed to have, because, unfortunately for that embarrassment of a roster, I'm starting to remember who Grayson Waller is."

Again I say, welcome back Grayson Waller. You've been missed. Please continue to cook.