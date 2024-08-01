Gunther: ‘I’m Here to Create My Own Legacy’
Preparation has met opportunity for Gunther, who is widely expected to exit SummerSlam as WWE’s new world heavyweight champion.
A 19-year pro, Walter Hahn has reached a whole new level in WWE as Gunther. This was not the intended destination.
For years, he was perfectly content to live in Europe and help run the wXw promotion. But the lifestyle and promise of fame seized his attention, especially when he began to realize he was more talented at the craft than many of his very successful peers.
“My goal is to be the best professional wrestler I can be,” said Gunther. “It’s a never-ending journey to learn about yourself and try to get better, but I’m on the right track.”
Gunther wrestles Damian Priest on Saturday. All signs point to him starting his first reign in WWE as world champ, especially considering he can headline Bash in Berlin later this month in Germany.
As champ, Gunther will add a different element to WWE. He did not grow up wishing to be part of WrestleMania. Ultimately, WWE is the strongest platform to showcase his ability–but that doesn’t mean he grew up watching it.
“I can’t necessarily tell you which match took place when,” said Gunther. “In terms of SummerSlam, Bret Hart-British Bulldog [at Wembley Stadium in 1992] was a fantastic match and a very special memory. It was even more special since WWE ran that show in England. Besides from that, I’ve only watched some SummerSlams. Was Shawn Michaels against [Hulk] Hogan at SummerSlam? That was very entertaining.
“All of that took place in the past. The past is the past. I’m here to create my own legacy.”
An integral factor in Gunther’s journey is the transformation of his physique. After a very successful run across Europe and the indies as a super heavyweight, Gunther redefined his body in WWE. While some miss the large frame he once carried in the ring, there is no denying that he now possesses one of the most impressive looks in all of wrestling.
“No one can do me better than me,” said Gunther. “You need to always progress. I used to be bigger, and some of the hardcore wrestling fans say that was better for me. There was that romantic side of Vader and Stan Hansen where a lot of guys in wrestling looked like that and were successful. Even though I have a lot of admiration for the old stuff, and that is my personal taste, the reality is I need to find my place now. The product is so hot right now, and this is an even bigger audience. The presentation and physique I have now catches the eye more than I did before.”
Gunther’s ascent continued this past Monday when he bludgeoned Finn Balor on Raw. If Gunther does, as expected, win the title on Saturday at SummerSlam, then a lengthy feud with Balor could lead to some spectacular performances.
“We’d just flown in from Japan before Raw, but wrestling Finn Balor, I was excited for that one,” said Gunther. “Years ago, he came to wXw when he transitioned from New Japan to WWE. I’ve known him since back then and he’s always someone I’ve always looked up to as a wrestler. He’s one of the best European wrestlers ever, and he did it his own way. It was great to be in the ring with an excellent professional wrestler.
“The match was exactly what it was supposed to be for the occasion. Down the line, I really hope we fulfill our potential with a proper program.”
Now Gunther shifts his focus towards Priest. A world title reign will be a new challenge for Gunther, which is exactly what is seeking.
“I respect Damian Priest,” said Gunther. “He’s had a very impressive journey. But I also believe he’s not the right guy for the job.
“It’s on me to take that title from him, and it’s time to level up.”