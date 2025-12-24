Netflix Teases Huge WWE And Stranger Things Crossover

Two Netflix universes are about to collide.

On Wednesday, Netflix teased a major partnership between the WWE and their hit television show, Stranger Things. The partnership had been teased before, but the company revealed in the new tease that it would take place on the first WWE Raw on Netflix of 2026.

You can view the full tease that dropped on the Netflix X account below:

THE WWE GETS STRANGER



January 5 🙃 LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/axIzayCMR6 — Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2025

The first Raw of 2026 is scheduled for January 5. In addition to being the first show of the year, it's also the first anniversary episode of the WWE on Netflix debut, which took place at the very beginning of 2025.

WWE has major plans for first WWE Raw of 2026

WWE has already announced three major matches for the first WWE Raw of 2026. Bron Breakker is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker earned the shot at the title after pinning Punk to win the men's WarGames match for his Vision team at Survivor Series.

CM Punk on WWE Raw | WWE

This week on Raw, Breakker left Punk lying in the middle of the ring for the second week in a row. Punk and Rey Mysterio lost to Bronson Reed and Austin Theory in the main event. After, Breakker hit the ring and hit the spear on Punk to drop him.

Two other championship matches are scheduled for the now-announced Stranger Things edition of WWE Raw. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line when The Kabuki Warriors defend their belts against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Like Breakker, Asuka got momentum for her team this week on Raw. She defeated Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Finally, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship is scheduled to be defended on January 5. Maxxine Dupri will put her title on the line against the former champion, Becky Lynch. Lynch has vowed to beat the WWE conspiracies and get her championship back. As for Dupri, she has already beaten Lynch before and will look to do it again.

As for what the Stranger Things partnership with WWE means? That is unclear at this time. The final season of the show dropped on Netflix during Thanksgiving. The other half of that final season drops at the beginning of the new year.

