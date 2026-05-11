Latest Report on the Possibility of WrestleMania in Ireland
Over the 40-plus years WrestleMania has been held, WWE has brought the show to numerous states across the U.S., including New York, California, Texas, Nevada, and many more.
In that time, only one other country has hosted the "Showcase of the Immortals": Canada, with WrestleMania 6 and 18.
As part of WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia, the show will be held in Riyadh next year, marking the third time that WrestleMania has left the United States. That statistic might change in the not-so-far-away future, as there seem to be plans to bring WrestleMania to another country.
Is WrestleMania heading to Ireland?
Earlier this month, Maurice Shortall, the Councilor for Kilkenny, Ireland, spoke to the Irish Mirror about the country hosting WrestleMania.
"As a globally recognized event with the capacity to attract tens of thousands of international visitors and generate substantial international media exposure, WrestleMania presents a significant opportunity for Ireland to strengthen its position as a leading destination for major event tourism."Maurice Shortall, The Irish Mirror
Following up on that story, Fightful Select has now reported that talks between the Irish government and WWE have been ongoing, with the idea that WrestleMania in Ireland is considered a 'long-term project'.
Fightful's report notes that Ireland would need to match the six-million-dollar Las Vegas bid to host the event, which is seen as a major roadblock in getting the show to take place. The venue of Croke Park in Dublin is also seen as a potential issue as it doesn't have a roof, and Irish weather may come into play, which could cause a problem for WWE.
Estimates provided to Fightful suggest that bringing WrestleMania to Ireland would generate close to 300 million euros for the Irish economy.
Where fans want to see WrestleMania take place
Ireland would be a refreshing change of scenery for WrestleMania, but it is far from the only place that fans have been begging WWE to bring the event to. Talk of London, or any major city in England, hosting the event has been around for several years now.
The WWE fan base has petitioned online for the show to come to places like Mexico, Australia, Germany, a return to Canada, and possibly even New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom home arena, the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
Nothing is official yet, but it's becoming increasingly commonplace for WWE to hold PLEs outside the country in recent years.
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Ethan Schlabaugh is a news writer for The Takedown on SI. His journalism experience has seen him cover professional wrestling for outlets such as TheSportster, The Takedown and more. He has been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, dating back to his first experience with the WCW Nintendo 64 games, and that passion for the sport has remained many years later. He also writes feature articles for ResuraMag, where he focuses on mainstream Japanese promotions like Stardom and Marigold.