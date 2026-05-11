Latest Report on the Possibility of WrestleMania in Ireland

Over the 40-plus years WrestleMania has been held, WWE has brought the show to numerous states across the U.S., including New York, California, Texas, Nevada, and many more.

In that time, only one other country has hosted the "Showcase of the Immortals": Canada, with WrestleMania 6 and 18.

As part of WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia, the show will be held in Riyadh next year, marking the third time that WrestleMania has left the United States. That statistic might change in the not-so-far-away future, as there seem to be plans to bring WrestleMania to another country.

Is WrestleMania heading to Ireland?

Becky Lynch | WWE

Earlier this month, Maurice Shortall, the Councilor for Kilkenny, Ireland, spoke to the Irish Mirror about the country hosting WrestleMania.

"As a globally recognized event with the capacity to attract tens of thousands of international visitors and generate substantial international media exposure, WrestleMania presents a significant opportunity for Ireland to strengthen its position as a leading destination for major event tourism." Maurice Shortall, The Irish Mirror

Following up on that story, Fightful Select has now reported that talks between the Irish government and WWE have been ongoing, with the idea that WrestleMania in Ireland is considered a 'long-term project'.

Fightful's report notes that Ireland would need to match the six-million-dollar Las Vegas bid to host the event, which is seen as a major roadblock in getting the show to take place. The venue of Croke Park in Dublin is also seen as a potential issue as it doesn't have a roof, and Irish weather may come into play, which could cause a problem for WWE.

IF Ireland were to host a WrestleMania in the future, there would be two options.



Croke Park, with a capacity of over 82,000. The backup option would be the Aviva Stadium, with a capacity of over 51,000-60,000 depending on the setup. pic.twitter.com/1nRj8YP5AG — Corey Brennan Of Fightful.com (@CoreyBrennanFF) May 7, 2026

Estimates provided to Fightful suggest that bringing WrestleMania to Ireland would generate close to 300 million euros for the Irish economy.

Where fans want to see WrestleMania take place

Ireland would be a refreshing change of scenery for WrestleMania, but it is far from the only place that fans have been begging WWE to bring the event to. Talk of London, or any major city in England, hosting the event has been around for several years now.

The WWE fan base has petitioned online for the show to come to places like Mexico, Australia, Germany, a return to Canada, and possibly even New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom home arena, the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

2026 World Baseball Classic held in the Tokyo Dome | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Nothing is official yet, but it's becoming increasingly commonplace for WWE to hold PLEs outside the country in recent years.