Major Update on London Potentially Hosting WrestleMania 44

It will be at least two years before WWE WrestleMania returns to American soil, but could the wait potentially be even longer? A new report suggests that Europe is serious about bidding for the big event.

When most wrestling fans hear about a European country having interest in WrestleMania, London immediately comes to mind. Mayor Sadiq Khan met with both WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul Levesque in 2024 about bringing the show to the city at some point in the future, though no major Premium Live Event has been held in London since Money in the Bank in 2023.

However, according to The Sun's Alex McCarthy, London does not appear to be a frontrunner to land a future WrestleMania, let alone WrestleMania 44.

McCarthy reports that Ireland's reported interest in hosting the event could be positioning the country ahead in the process due to its willingness to make a competitive bid for the show. On the contrary, he notes that London's mayor "appears keen to project the idea that London is hungry to host the biggest events the world has to offer, but thus far he hasn’t had to find the money to host them."

WrestleMania goes international

Next year's WrestleMania will be the first across international waters, as the event heads to Saudi Arabia as part of WWE's continued partnership with the country. While there have been initial concerns over the plausibility of the show with the ongoing conflict in Iran, the company is, as of now, moving forward with its Night of Champions show next month in Riyadh.

WWE has teased an announcement for WrestleMania 44 could be coming soon. | Imago/MediaPunch

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia hosted the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for the first time, which was also the inaugural international version of that show. In 2018, WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble PLE in the country, though that is not considered part of the traditional show's lineage.

WWE's process for distributing WrestleMania has changed over recent years, with TKO aiming to maximize potential revenue by aiming for cities to engage in bidding wars. WrestleMania 42 was initially set and even announced to take place in New Orleans, but that suddenly changed last year after only a few months, bringing the event back to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year.

Nick Khan has teased a major announcement about where WrestleMania 44 is heading, and coincidentally, John Cena is advertised for this weekend's Backlash show to make an announcement that will "shock the foundation" of WWE. Nashville has been the rumored location for that particular event.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 44.